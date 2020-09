© ThePostMillennial



During the presidential face-off, former Vice President Joe Biden claimed that "Antifa is an idea not an organization." This despite the fact that the anti-fascist movement has mobilized across the nation in Democratic-led cities while organizing on social media The Post Millennial's editor-at-largeis a group.is a group.is a group.is a group. There are many, many antifa groups.Ngo informed.Prior to this, moderator Chris Wallace and Biden cornered Trump to denounce right-wing extremists and white supremacists.Trump volleyed,That's when Biden claimed that Antifa is simplyOn "reimagining policing," Wallace asked Biden if he supports the Black Lives Matter call for "community control of policing.""What I support is the police having the opportunity to deal with the problems they face. I'm totally opposed to defunding the police officers," Biden asserted, then purporting a need forTrump called out the euphemism.Then when Trump asked Biden to name a law enforcement organization that supports him, the Democratic presidential nominee froze.Deflecting, Biden claimedWallace saved Biden, speechless at the moment, to "take back the moderator role."