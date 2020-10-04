© Getty Images via AFP/David Ryder (file photo)



A group of activists attacked a Starbucks in Seattle, shattering the coffee shop's windows and then setting off fireworks inside the building. Police arrived at the scene and ordered the rioters to disperse.Black-clad protesters threw rocks and other projectiles at the business, while others used implements to destroy the windowed storefront.Seattle police posted photographs of other acts of vandalism carried out across the city on Saturday night.This isn't the first time that the popular coffee chain has been targeted by Seattle rioters. In July, a different Starbucks in the city was trashed by a mob.Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists have held numerous protests in Seattle, with many of the demonstrations descending into property destruction and violence.The city briefly became the home of the infamous CHAZ/CHOP "autonomous zone", which was shut down after widespread lawlessness and violence in the protester-controlled area resulted in several deaths.