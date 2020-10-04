Society's Child
Antifa and BLM rioters in Seattle launch firecrackers inside Starbucks after smashing storefront
RT
Sun, 04 Oct 2020 15:43 UTC
Black-clad protesters threw rocks and other projectiles at the business, while others used implements to destroy the windowed storefront. Video footage shows rioters lighting firecrackers and tossing them into the building. Several loud explosions can be heard as members of the mob cheer. The Starbucks was also sprayed with anti-police graffiti.
Law enforcement moved in and declared the protest a riot, warning the crowd to leave the area or face arrest. Police mounted on bicycles pushed the protesters back while demonstrators formed a wall of shields as they retreated down the street.
Seattle police posted photographs of other acts of vandalism carried out across the city on Saturday night. Authorities said that "multiple arrests" were made after "explosives" were thrown at officers.
This isn't the first time that the popular coffee chain has been targeted by Seattle rioters. In July, a different Starbucks in the city was trashed by a mob.
Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists have held numerous protests in Seattle, with many of the demonstrations descending into property destruction and violence.
The city briefly became the home of the infamous CHAZ/CHOP "autonomous zone", which was shut down after widespread lawlessness and violence in the protester-controlled area resulted in several deaths.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- The worst 'miscalculation' in human history?
- Left-wing activists 'defend' squatters, face off with police in Berlin neighborhood
- New report: Trump actions on coronavirus saved hundreds of thousands of lives
- Regal Cinemas likely to suspend operations at all US locations
- Antifa and BLM rioters in Seattle launch firecrackers inside Starbucks after smashing storefront
- Wildfires tear through drought-racked Paraguay amid record heat
- Tropical Storm Gamma reaches coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula - trees knocked over, streets flood
- Victoria police filmed handcuffing PREGNANT beachgoer as state authorities consider extending lockdown rules
- Danish far-right activists stage Koran-burning stunt in Muslim-populated neighborhood
- Russia-Europe cooperation sacrificed to US ambition - German ex-diplomat to RT
- Dozens killed, injured in Afghan bomb attack targeting administrative and military building
- Monmouth County, NJ receives its earliest snow ever (in 127 years of record keeping)
- Lockdown: The new totalitarianism
- Tens of thousands protest Netanyahu across Israel; activists assaulted, arrested
- The conservative trans woman who went undercover with Antifa in Portland
- Unprecedented monetary overhaul: Fed preparing to deposit digital dollars directly to each American
- The culture war is not a right-wing myth
- Kahin Tepe: 'Oldest place of worship ever found' in Black Sea region
- Trump will surely use his Covid for election advantage, potential breakthrough on New START
- 18,000 jobs lost each week of lockdown - Madrid files law suit against central government
- The worst 'miscalculation' in human history?
- New report: Trump actions on coronavirus saved hundreds of thousands of lives
- Russia-Europe cooperation sacrificed to US ambition - German ex-diplomat to RT
- Unprecedented monetary overhaul: Fed preparing to deposit digital dollars directly to each American
- Trump will surely use his Covid for election advantage, potential breakthrough on New START
- Azerbaijan's president says "neighbor" Russia is most suitable mediator, Turkey accused of sending terrorists in from Middle East
- Trump to appoint Tom Fitton to court oversight agency empowered to remove certain judges for misconduct
- Germany says it expects EU to impose sanctions against Russia over Navalny case
- 'Enough is enough': Iran calls on world community to force Israel to destroy its nukes
- Not the 'Bee' (really!): Dem senator says Covid-19 won't stop Trump because his real campaign surrogate, PUTIN, will 'ramp up' activities to compensate
- Best of the Web: President Trump and first lady test 'positive' for The Covid - UPDATES
- Red-handed rigging: Biden's Texas political director accused of illegal ballot harvesting at Texas Supreme Court
- 'What could go wrong?' Former FBI assistant director suggests bipartisan committee 'vet candidates' to prevent another Trump
- Biden & Dems slammed as hypocrites for resuming in-person canvassing despite criticizing Trump for doing so during Covid-19
- Best of the Web: Meet the Biden-supporting general deploying military grade information warfare tools against Trump supporters
- Blame Kadyrov? Chechen boss asks Navalny why he wasn't accused of poisoning, instead of 'ridiculous' accusations against Putin
- Facebook, Twitter, Google CEOs will testify before U.S. Senate committee
- Arrest of Hamas co-founder by Israeli security forces denounced as attempt to undermine Palestinian reconciliation
- Israeli tourism minister resigns to protest Netanyahu lockdown policies
- Ex-Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko hospitalized with Covid-19, diagnosed with 'bilateral pneumonia'
- Left-wing activists 'defend' squatters, face off with police in Berlin neighborhood
- Regal Cinemas likely to suspend operations at all US locations
- Antifa and BLM rioters in Seattle launch firecrackers inside Starbucks after smashing storefront
- Victoria police filmed handcuffing PREGNANT beachgoer as state authorities consider extending lockdown rules
- Danish far-right activists stage Koran-burning stunt in Muslim-populated neighborhood
- Dozens killed, injured in Afghan bomb attack targeting administrative and military building
- Lockdown: The new totalitarianism
- Tens of thousands protest Netanyahu across Israel; activists assaulted, arrested
- The conservative trans woman who went undercover with Antifa in Portland
- The culture war is not a right-wing myth
- 18,000 jobs lost each week of lockdown - Madrid files law suit against central government
- Finally. Federal affidavit gives details of accused New York rioter's ties to "mythical" Antifa
- Two of Ghislaine Maxwell's nephews worked for Obama-Biden and Clinton
- UK experts warn it may take until 2022 to roll out West's attempt at coronavirus vaccine
- Ex-BBC presenter and pastor jailed for only 10 years for prolific sexual abuse
- No mask, no child custody? Covid-19 a new factor for family law in Florida
- Trump sees approval rating increase as of two weeks before the debate, majority expect him to beat Biden
- New York Roman Catholic diocese becomes the largest in US to declare bankruptcy amid clergy abuse lawsuits
- Levada Center: Only 11% of Russians fully believe opposition figure Navalny was poisoned, just 8% blame government
- The covid 'epidemic' deception
- Kahin Tepe: 'Oldest place of worship ever found' in Black Sea region
- Egypt unveils 59 well-preserved coffins buried 2,500 years ago
- Gates vaccine spreads polio across Africa
- Newly described rock art images show human-animal relationships
- The Younger Dryas impact research debate update
- Palaeolithic humans traversed Europe earlier than thought
- The psychopaths who've dreamt and acted on a desire to depopulate the earth
- On Roosevelt and Stalin: What revisionist historians want us to forget
- Chromium steel was first made in ancient Persia millennium earlier than previously thought
- Four-thousand-year-old textile mill unearthed in western Turkey
- Wizard battles and demon circles revealed in newly translated Christian sect texts
- Why did the US stupidly invade Iraq in 2003? Remarkable new book is the most exhaustive look yet
- Early evidence for humans in Arabia: Track of 120,000-year-old footprints discovered
- DNA studies show Vikings weren't all Scandinavians
- Mysterious Disappearance: 5 missing aircraft that still baffle investigators today
- First ever preserved grown-up cave bear found - even its nose tissue is intact
- Native American settlement discovered by drones beneath Kansas pasture
- Best of the Web: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. tells Ron Paul that he believes JFK was assassinated by the CIA
- New evidence shows ancient hunters stayed in frozen Northern Europe rather than migrate to warmer areas
- Climate change implicated in downfall of Indus Valley Civilization
- Despite Darwinists' cancel culture, intelligent design achieves breakthrough in mainstream biology journal
- New study sheds light on 'dead water' phenomenon
- Memristor - First single device to act like a neuron
- Ancient humans' eyes were nearly black
- 41 genetic variants found to influence left-handedness
- Virtually blind mole-rats use their eyes to 'see' magnetic fields
- Why are so many asteroids having close calls with Earth in 2020?
- Solar system has two planes of orbital alignment, radical new discovery suggests
- Evidence of a supernova near Earth 2.5 million years ago
- New discovery enables adult skin to regenerate like a newborn's
- Repeated pregnancy loss may be tied to the olfactory system says new study
- How best to teach young people to discover the evidence for design in nature
- 'Weak evidence': Claim that prehistoric flying reptiles had feathers refuted by researcher
- Crows are capable of conscious thought, scientists demonstrate for the first time
- New research finds molecular machines are even more amazing than Behe realized
- Network of hidden lakes detected under surface of Mars
- Ireland switches on 5G network, expects 50% coverage by next year
- Moon has hazardous radiation levels, new measurements from China probe show
- NASA warns Statue of Liberty-sized space rock among FIVE headed towards Earth
- Scientists learn how to make liquid crystal shape-shift
- Wildfires tear through drought-racked Paraguay amid record heat
- Tropical Storm Gamma reaches coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula - trees knocked over, streets flood
- Monmouth County, NJ receives its earliest snow ever (in 127 years of record keeping)
- Severe floods hit Monteforte Irpino, Italy on Sept. 27
- Deadly floods and landslides in Adjara region, Georgia - at least 5 killed
- Severe flooding in Novorossiysk, Russia
- Flood kills 15 in Congo
- Two dead, several missing in southeastern France as Storm Alex pummels western Europe with torrential rain
- Thunder, lightning, floods and torrential rain hit Saudi Arabia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: A pattern emerges do you see it
- Heavy early snow on Triglav mountain in Slovenia
- Massive sinkhole frightens neighborhood in north-central Vietnam
- Dozens of waterspouts spotted over Great Lakes in Ontario this week, with at least 29 on Wednesday alone
- Unusual winter records for September in Spain - up to half a meter of snow
- Red jellyfish sprites and green ghosts captured over Corsica
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Where the reset of society is happening first
- Woman found dead in South Carolina yard was mauled to death by dogs, coroner says
- Massive sandstorm engulfs Konya, Turkey
- Lightning kills 2 in Jharkhand, India
- Superbolide turns night into day over Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over central Spain
- Hundreds report meteor fireball blazing over Eastern US - UPDATE
- Meteor fireball over Spain on Sep. 25
- Asteroid the size of a bus flew within just 13,000 miles of the Earth
- Meteor fireball streaks over Western Europe
- Mystery after 'unbelievably loud bang' heard over Suffolk, England
- Mysterious tremor, deafening bang that 'shook homes' leaves Snowdonia, Wales residents baffled
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball stunningly captured over Djuma Game Reserve, South Africa
- Amateur astronomer discovers kilometer-size asteroid
- Loud boom heard in Kilkenny, Ireland - again!
- Meteor fireball booms over California in stunning video - ''That was a close call'
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Sep. 4)
- Meteor fireball spotted in background of news bulletin in Sydney
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on September 3
- Pennies from heaven: Meteorites worth thousands of dollars rain upon Brazilian town
- Mystery as massive boom shakes homes across Merseyside, UK
- Stunning meteor fireball seen in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Greece
- Fluoride on trial: EPA scientists admit fluoride harms the brain
- Best of the Web: The mask and the bump
- Covid-19 nasal swab test punctured woman's brain lining and leaked brain fluid from her nose
- Take the jab or lose your job: Medical journal calls for a MANDATORY Covid vaccine, says 'noncompliance should incur a penalty'
- Justice Department announces largest healthcare fraud takedown
- Hydroxychloroquine is a cheap and effective remedy for COVID-19: Anthony Fauci's "big lie"
- Melinda Gates slams social media for spreading 'disinfo'
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Whistleblowers: Modern Day Heroes of Truth
- US doctors express interest in Sputnik V, Russian direct investment fund says
- Amoeba found in soil kills elderly gardener, liquefies brain
- Estimate of COVID-19 seroprevalence in the US suggests few in the population developed antibodies in the first wave
- Study: Vitamin D sufficiency reduces complications, deaths among Covid-19 patients
- FDA requires stronger warning label for xanax and similar drugs
- Best of the Web: What you need to know about the Act of 1986: Interview with Dr. Andrew Wakefield
- The heroic CDC insider William Crews ripped Anthony Fauci and the CDC
- A 2020 study revealed: Unvaccinated children are healthier than vaccinated children
- Chlamydia & gonorrhea rates in younger US women SOAR, as health experts raise alarm over drop in tests during pandemic
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The True Cost of the Covid Lockdown
- Brucellosis outbreak in China linked to animal vaccine factory sickens thousands
- Best of the Web: Ben Swann: Vaccine study halted over "serious adverse side effects" - UPDATE: AstraZeneca jab showing adverse effects
- New study says writing by hand makes kids smarter
- Epicurus on the role of suffering and pursuit of happiness
- Covid-19 infecting our DREAMS, says study - and researchers claim it hints at 'some form of SHARED MINDSCAPE'
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Allure and Contagion of the Criminal Mind
- Actions to take when you dislike yourself and your life
- Extraordinary cases of children remembering their past lives and proving it
- Personality traits are associated with cognitive resilience in older adults
- Astrocytes may hold the key to why, how we sleep
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Ibn 'Arabi's Alchemy of Human Happiness: Interview with Stephen Hirtenstein
- At what point in its development can a human being feel pain?
- Scientists say your mind isn't confined to your brain, or even your body
- Face-to-face connectedness, oxytocin and your vagus nerve
- Meta-analysis indicates the Mozart effect might be the real thing
- Unconscious learning underlies belief in God; stronger beliefs in people who can unconsciously predict complex patterns
- Factors involved in psychopathy and schizophrenia already present in newborn brain cells
- The high price of perpetual fear
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with John Buchanan: Alfred North Whitehead - A Philosophy For Our Time
- Children use both brain hemispheres to understand language, unlike adults says new finding
- Best of the Web: Will you choose freedom?
- Scientists induce psychedelic-like experiences from a placebo alone
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- Parrots in wildlife park moved after swearing at visitors
- Debate disaster: Trump refuses to denounce Team Rocket
- Babylon Bee scores exclusive! Leaks copy of Joe Biden's debate prep notes
- I was raped by whoever Trump picks to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court
- Instant karma! Angry driver screaming at Trump supporters and flipping the bird rear-ends car in front of police
- Wife completely fine with the patriarchy as long as it mows the lawn every weekend
- Nobel prize? Trump forges peace deal between elves, dwarves
- Miracle cure! Mental health experts suggest logging off social media, then backing over all your electronic devices with a van
- Democrats reveal they have planted dynamite all around nation and will blow it up if Biden isn't elected
- U-Haul introduces new line of armored War Rigs: Perfect for Californians fleeing state's post-apocalyptic wasteland
- Babylon Bee explains it all for you: Creationism versus Evolution
- Rioters beginning to worry they can no longer loot safely
- Ingenuity, resolve, class: Man avoids wearing face mask on Tenerife flight by making tube of Pringles last four hours
- Breaking! Anonymous White House source claims Trump punched a baby!
- The woke creation myth: The genesis of injustice
- Best of the Web: Hancock's Half-Hour
- Eavesdropping on the Russkies: Let's poison somebody!
- Move over NFL: With professional sports canceled, Jordan Peterson to host first televised lobster fights
- Satire with a sting: Hollywood elites rush to normalize pedophilia before they're all outed by Ghislaine Maxwell
- CNN hires this is fine dog to report on riots
Quote of the Day
Reading without reflecting is like eating without digesting.
Recent Comments
Turkey and Azerbaijan are not only targetting Armenian civilians but are also using imported jihadi terrorists, including ISIS members , from...
Guess what? Whenever Armenians gain an advantage,a superpower steps in, after having done nothing to stop carnage, to "mediate." That is, to STOP...
Said he was given a choice and didn't want to be locked down in the White House. Is his speech airing on MSN?
Yes, I saw that speech. The only therapeutics I understood him to take was some kind of anti viral cocktail. But I really hope he's referring to...
Thinking one can effectively challenge this great evil 'in court' or by 'voting' is fooling themselves badly. We all come into the world naked,...