Unexplained deaths of sea life are continuing to cause anxiety in Russia's Far East. On Tuesday, fish, octopuses and crabs were filmed washed ashore hundreds of kilometers away from the spot where the alarm was first raised.A video of the ecological disaster near Ozernovskiy village on Kamchatka's western coast shows dead marine creatures scattered along a 50-meter-wide area of the beach. The peninsula, some 7,000km east of Moscow,The footage is similar to clips that came from Avacha Bay on the opposite eastern coast in late September, when numerous marine life washed ashore. By land, the distance between Ozernovskiy and Avacha Bay is around 250 kilometers.Scientists have flown to the site by helicopter to take samples from the water, and remove soil and animal carcasses for analysis, local authorities said. The Prosecutor's Office and environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor are also sending their people to Ozernovskiy.said Kamchatka's governor, Vladimir Solodov.It's believed that it'll take the fauna up to 15 years to fully recover.Russia's Investigative committee has launched a criminal probe into the incident.