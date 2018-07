© NASA



oxygen levels in recent years in the Baltic Sea are at their lowest levels in the past 1500 years.

WHAT IS AN OCEAN DEAD ZONE?



According to the NOAA, a dead zone the size of New Jersey has been identified in the Gulf of Mexico.



A dead zone is an area of low oxygen that can kill fish and marine life.



Nutrient runoff from the Mississippi River contributes to the dead zone.



This nutrient pollution, mainly from agriculture and developed land runoff in the Mississippi River watershed, is affecting coastal resources and habitats in the Gulf by stimulating algal growth.



Eventually, the algae decomposes, which uses up the oxygen needed to support life in the Gulf.



This loss of oxygen in the water can cause the loss of fish habitat or force them to move to other areas to survive.



It also leads decreased reproductive capabilities in fish species and a reduced average size of caught shrimp.

WHAT ARE THE HEALTH RISKS OF AN ALGAE BLOOM?







They also create a unique class of toxins, the impact of which on humans is only partly understood.



Long linked to animal deaths, high doses of the toxins in humans can cause liver damage and attack the nervous system.



In the largest outbreaks, hundreds have been sickened by blooms in reservoirs and lakes, and officials in some areas now routinely close bodies of water used for recreation and post warnings when blooms occur.



But less is known about exposure at lower doses, especially over the long term.



Small studies have linked exposure to liver cancer - one toxin is classified as a carcinogen, and others have pointed to potential links to neurodegenerative disease.

The mysterious algae bloom 'whirlpool' in the Baltic Sea so big it could cover Manhattan NASA has revealed an incredible image of a gigantic 'whirlpool' of algae in the Baltic sea.Every summer, phytoplankton spread across the northern basins of the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, with blooms spanning hundreds and sometimes thousands of kilometers.The swirling bloom is at least 15 miles across, which means New York City's Manhattan Island could fit inside it with a little room to spare.'Note how the phytoplankton trace the edges of a vortex;,' it said.than is found in tropical waters, the agency added.Though it is impossible to know the genus and species without sampling the water, three decades of satellite observations suggest that these green blooms are likely to be cyanobacteria (blue-green algae), an ancient type of marine bacteria that capture and store solar energy through photosynthesis (like plants).Some of the greens also could come from diatoms, which are also rich in chlorophyll. According to news outlets,According to researchers from Finland's University of Turku, the dead zone this year is estimated to span about 70,000 square kilometers (27,000 square miles).Polish health authorities said Wednesday they had closed scores of beaches along the country's Baltic Sea coast due to a massive toxic algae bloom triggered by a heat wave.on eight beaches along the open sea and about twenty beaches in Gdansk Bay because of the appearance... of cyanobacteria,' Tomasz Augustyniak, health inspector for the northing Gdansk province, told AFP referring to blue-green algae.'The algae is toxic and poses a health risk,' he said, adding that the week-old bloomPolish television this week broadcast aerial footage showing a green carpet of algae covering the sea.Run-off containing nitrates and phosphates from farm fertilisers and sewage have seeped into the Baltic, triggering large algal blooms in recent years, Augustyniak said.Dying algae also triggers complex organic processes thatwhere no marine life can exist.Scientists termed oxygen loss in the Balticin a study published this month in the European Geosciences Union journal Biogeosciences.They note that as a relatively small, shallow and enclosed sea, the Baltic has a very limited ability to flush out pollutants into the waters of the North Sea, making it an extremely vulnerable ecosystem.Encircled by nine countries-Estonia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia and Sweden-the Baltic has an estimated 16 million people living along its shores.A research team from Finland and Germany reported this month thatMore frequent and massive blooms, combined with warming seas due to climate change, are making it harder for fish and other marine life to thrive in this basin.The milky teal and white blooms are probably coccolithophores, which have tiny, chalky, calcium carbonate shells. The variations in brightness and color is related to both the concentration of phytoplankton and to the depth, as coccolithophoresResearch has shown that diatoms tend to dominate the waters of the Barents Sea in the early summer, when surface waters are well mixed.As summer temperatures heat up and the water settles into warmer and cooler, fresher and saltier layers (stratification), coccolithophores start to take over.