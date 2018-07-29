This is just incredible! An entire lake has disappeared on the archipelago of Novaya Zemlya in the Arctic Ocean in northern Russia as reported by researchers from the project "The Open Ocean: Archipelagos of the Arctic". The expedition was sent in this remote area in an attempt to survey Lake Usacheva, but stumbled upon an empty reservoir with its bottom scarred by cracks and fissures.A lake has completely disappeared in Arctic Russia in July 2018. via FacebookResearchers report of their Facebook Page:"We are not talking here about a small lake near the sea shore, which, for example, can break through the channel and drain into the sea, but about the large and deep lake Usacheva, that is at least 3 kilometers long, and a few kilometers distant from the sea. [...] The guys walked on the dried bottom of the lake for more than one and a half kilometers, and as shown in the photographs, it's a continuous clay desert,[...] "According to the State Water Register, the now empty reservoir is located a few kilometers from the Shokalskyi Glacier - the largest on Novaya Zemlya. And, judging by the information of the national park "Russian Arctic", the staff of this specially protected natural area visited the area recently. And the lake was still there!Such strange discoveries are totally baffling even for scientists.Maybe a near identical geological event happened on Novaya Zemlya, northern Russia this month. Next scientific expeditions will try to debunk this new Earth mystery!