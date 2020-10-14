Obama/Biden
© Getty Images
Former President Barack Obama • Former VP Joe Biden
Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign will call up former President Barack Obama to take on President Donald Trump in the final weeks before the election, according to reports.

CNN cited "Democratic officials" who say Obama will focus on early voting states such as Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin. ABC News cited an aide to Obama confirming "President Obama plans to hit the trail soon, in addition to all the other activities he's undertaken all year in support of electing VP Biden. As he's said, we all have to do everything we can to win on November 3."

Biden told reporters "He's doing enough for our campaign. He'll be out on the trail and he's doing well." The Biden campaign believes Obama can help boost turnout among black men, Latinos, and young voters, according to CNN.


Obama has repeatedly used his social media platform in 2020 to urge his followers to make a plan to vote in the November election.

Obama emerged from retirement in 2018 to campaign for select Democrats, including Democrat candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams who lost to Republican candidate Brian Kemp. The former president also campaigned for Florida Democrat candidate for governor Andrew Gillum who lost to Ron DeSantis.