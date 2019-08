Former President Barack Obama and Joe Biden have an extremely close relationship, but that reportedly hasn't alleviated concerns Obama has about the former vice president's 2020 campaign.Obama spoke with Biden about the prospect of him running multiple times before the former vice president hopped into the race, and "took pains to cast his doubts about the campaign in personal terms," according to a New York Times report. A person familiar with the exchange told The Times that Obama said to Biden, "You don't have to do this, Joe, you really don't." But Biden responded that he felt he had an obligation to take on President Donald Trump and that he wouldn't be able to forgive himself if he didn't give it a shot.A spokesperson for Obama did not immediately respond to a request for comment from INSIDER.Obama remains highly popular with voters, but his legacy has emerged as a point of contention among 2020 Democrats at times. Biden has been accused by his 2020 opponents of leaning too heavily on his relationship with Obama to gain points along the campaign trail.Despite a series of gaffes in recent weeks, a wide set of polling shows that Biden remains the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic nomination.