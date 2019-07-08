© Reuters/Brenna Norman



Democratic frontrunner and former VP Joe Biden has been mocked for saying that no election interference happened on his watch. Some took his words as a denial of the establishment narrative about 2016 'Russian meddling'.Risking an own goal against fellow politicians and the 'intelligence community', which accuse Russia of meddling in the 2016 US election to sow discord and help Donald Trump ascend to the presidency, Biden told CNN on Friday that no election interference happened on his watch, as he unloaded on both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.Biden told host Chris Cuomo.The counter-intelligence probe into possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia that later grew into the full-blown Russiagate conspiracy theory, was launched by the FBI in July 2016, half a year before Biden and Obama left the White House. The events that were scrutinized by federal investigators and later by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team on their desperate hunt for a Trump-Russia connection, including the infamous Trump Tower meeting of June 2016, all happened on Biden's watch. Cuomo, however, didn't challenge the ex-VP on the timing discrepancies."So Biden's admitting that Putin and Russia didn't interfere with the election that happened during his watch?" one person wrote.Biden emerged as the clear frontrunner in the Democratic Party primary race before the first debate, which saw the veteran politician's lead dwindle.