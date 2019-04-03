© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

If you thought the 2020 US presidential election might be a Russia-free affair, think again. The latest conspiracy taking hold online asserts that Moscow is behind the controversy over potential candidate Joe Biden's creepy past., which prompted many to wonder whether the scandal will hurt his chances if he decides to run for president in 2020, as expected.Yet,The entire scandal was probably cooked up by the Russians to "sow discord" within the Democratic Party, one tweeter claimed. Another suggested that the way the Biden story was being spread felt very "Russian-inspired."Russia has "unleashed" its online "trolls" against Biden...Some took things even further, claiming that the so-called anti-Biden campaign wasn't new, but that Moscow had been "pushing this Biden propaganda for 2 years."Others engaged in full-fledged mental gymnastics, claiming that presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, Russia and the DNC (strange bedfellows) were all behind the "smear campaign" against Biden.ButSome pointed out that one of Biden's accusers is a Sanders supporter with "a political ax to grind" which apparently invalidates her opinions on the former VP.Maybe Russian President Vladimir Putin is not exactly behind the whole thing, but he and other "outside agitators" will still be "exploiting" it in 2020, another tweeter offered.There was some pushback against the latest blame-Russia theory, however, with some tweeters calling out the"Russophobic mind-conditioning" that prevents them from thinking rationally and assuming everyone they don't like is a "Russian operative."