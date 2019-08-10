Creepy Joe Biden grabs co-ed
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden forcefully grabbed a young woman's arm on Thursday after she pressed him about how many genders exist and Biden seemed unable to provide an adequate response.

The incident happened while Biden was campaigning at the "Political Soapbox" at the Iowa State Fair when a girl named Katie, who is a student in the state, approached Biden with questions.

"How many genders are there?" Katie asked.

"There are at least three," Biden responded.

"What are they?" Katie asked.

Biden becoming visibly angry, responded: "Don't play games with me, kid."

In an interview with Turning Point USA, Katie described the incident: "When I asked the question it took a few seconds for the question to register [in Biden's mind] and then he responded with 'three.'"

After describing her encounter with Biden when she asked the followup question, Katie noted that Biden reached out and touched her in an inappropriate manner.

"I started to walk away and then, it doesn't stop there, he grabs my arm and pulls me back to make eye contact with him again and yells something about marriage at me," Katie continued. "So I walked away and I was mad, just very, very mad that someone would actually treat me like that."

Biden has a history of inappropriately touching women and girls, with many of the incidents being caught on video, and has faced multiple allegations from women across the country since the start of the year.

One of the most high-profile accusations made against Biden came in March when former Nevada Democrat state Sen. Lucy Flores accused Biden of sexual misconduct from a 2014 encounter she had with him that left her "mortified," saying she had "never experienced anything so blatantly inappropriate and unnerving before."

"Just before the speeches, we were ushered to the side of the stage where we were lined up by order of introduction," Flores wrote. "As I was taking deep breaths and preparing myself to make my case to the crowd, I felt two hands on my shoulders. I froze. 'Why is the vice-president of the United States touching me?'"

"I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified," Flores continued. "He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn't process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused. ... I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me."

"I had never experienced anything so blatantly inappropriate and unnerving before," Flores said, adding, "He made me feel uneasy, gross, and confused."