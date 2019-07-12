"I respect no borders, and cannot be contained by any walls," he said. "As president, I will do more than just restore the historic partnerships."
Biden worked to draw a sharp contrast with President Trump in the address, as he laid out his foreign policy plan. Working with other countries doesn't make us "suckers" he said, adding that he will "reimagine" the country's relationships with others.
Below is the full context of his remark on borders:
"Working cooperatively with other nations to share our values and goals doesn't make America, as it seems to imply in this administration, suckers. It makes us more secure. Enables us to be more successful. We amplify our own strengths, extend our presence around the globe, magnify our impact while sharing the burden of leadership with our partners. No country, even one as powerful as ours, can go alone in the challenge of the 21st century. I respect no borders and cannot be contained by any walls. As president, I will do more than just restore the historic partnerships. I'll lead an effort to reimagine them, to better meet the challenges we're grappling with today in the next 20 or 30 years, to keep NATO military capability sharp, while also expanding our capacity to take on non-traditional threats like weaponized corruption, cyber theft, new challenges in space and on the high seas."
Comment: Doesn't respect boundaries? We already knew that!
