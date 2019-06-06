© Michael Dwyer/AP Photo



Tuesday on Fox News Channel's "Hannity," Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) mocked former Vice President Joe Biden, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, for his newly unveiled climate proposal.Gaetz coined the term "Plagiarizing Joe Biden" when asked about the proposal, noting its similarities to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) so-called Green New Deal.Later in the segment, Gaetz said the plan was a sign of the lack of inspiration behind the Biden campaign. The Florida Republican predicted President Donald Trump would "trounce" Biden if Biden is the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee."Look, this is an old tired candidate with old tired ideas," Gaetz added. "He had to go and carbon copy and paste these because there is no inspiration behind the Biden campaign. I hope he is who the Democrats nominate. Donald Trump will trounce him in the general election."