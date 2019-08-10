Joe Biden told a group of mostly Asian and Hispanic voters in Iowa on Thursday that "poor kids are just as bright" as white children.The former vice president, known for his verbal gaffes, made the remarks to the Asian & Latino Coalition in Des Moines, Iowa, where he's on a four-day campaign swing for the Democratic presidential nomination."We think how we're going to dumb it down. They can do anything anybody else can do given a shot."The re-election campaign of President Donald Trump, under a barrage of criticism from Biden and other Democrats for what they term racist rhetoric, posted video of Biden's remark.She also said, incorrectly, that the video only contained the first part of Biden's sentence. She added, "And it's no coincidence this comes days after Joe Biden laid out how this president emboldens white nationalism and embraces racism."