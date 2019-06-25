© Florida Politics



Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has penned a scathing op-ed attacking President Donald Trump's "morally bankrupt" border policies,The former vice president took to the pages of the Miami Herald on Monday to lay out his approach to immigration,who "is only interested in using his policies to assault the dignity of the Hispanic community and scare voters to turn out on Election Day." Those policies have created a "horrifying" situation at the border, Biden wrote, and have taken "a wrecking ball" to US relations in Latin America.Ever eager to wield his credentials as vice president under the Barack Obama administration,Critics point out that the separation of migrant children from their families at the border has become more common since Trump took office, but that policy, too, is a carryover from the Obama years.Some of the very cages Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently compared to "concentration camps" were, indeed, constructed under President Obama's purview.With ill-equipped health facilities and overcrowded cells, the McAllen center was forced to temporarily close its doors earlier this year amid a deadly viral outbreak.While the former VP condemns President Trump's wall proposal as "divorced from reality,"A recently surfaced video from 2006 captures Biden proudly telling an audience "I voted for a fence," as he warns of dangerous drug traffickers crossing the border. Later in the clip Biden highlights his 'tough on crime' record, bragging "I'm the guy who wrote the crime bill, I'm the guy who wrote the national drug trafficking bill, I'm the guy who wrote the law that set up a drug czar."If Biden wants to position himself as the open borders, pro-migrant candidate in the 2020 race, he'll have to do a better job of hiding his record.