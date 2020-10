© Reuters / Simon Dawson



Activists are calling for the UK Labour Party to drop MP Rosie Duffield, alleging transphobia, following an interview she gave about a previous wave of online attacks sparked by her comment that people "with a cervix" are women.In an interview with the Times published on Monday, Duffield said that she has been attacked online and even received death threats since tweeting in August that "only women have a cervix" -she said , discussing the threats she has received. It has gotten so bad, she added, that it has started to make her feel scared walking down the street.Some activists have even been calling on Labour leadership to deselect Duffield as a party MP.The politician noted that her views on transphobia, for which she was also reviled by UK Conservatives."I regularly talk to people who don't agree with me on things like abortion or Brexit. We have civilised conversations," Duffield said, adding: "I'm not being cancelled or threatened with a noose [over those topics], soDuffield said she feels that the extreme online backlash to her trans commentsand that party leader Keir Starmer "doesn't want to shine too much light" on the issue, preferring to avoid the topic instead."I feel like my female mouth is being well and truly closed without ever actually having been opened."It would appear the MP was on point when describing the controversial nature of discourse around trans issues online.on Monday after the interview was published.Some commenters accused Duffield of "playing the victim," and once again "suggested" she should be expelled from the Labour Party., similarly notorious in online activist circles for her allegedly trans-exclusionary beliefs.On the other hand,One commenter even suggested that. "Thanks to all the nuggets proving her point today," they tweeted.