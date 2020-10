© Reuters/Erin Scott



Mitchell Feierstein is the CEO of Glacier Environmental Fund and author of 'Planet Ponzi: How the World Got into This Mess, What Happens Next, and How to Protect Yourself.' He spends his time between London and Manhattan. Join Mitch on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook - @Planetponzi

A dark week has seen the MSM turn a blind eye to Democrat failings and exaggerate the extent and severity of Donald Trump's illness. But I remain convinced that he will have the last laugh on November 3 when he is re-elected.As the battle for the White House intensifies,but simply aren't being given serious coverage by the MSM.a presidential ghost candidate who appeared on a debate stage refusing to answer any substantive policy questions. Instead of calling him out on this,as Biden was proclaiming himselfCongress was disclosing that a was made from the widow of Moscow's ex-mayorMore information also came to light regarding Hunter Biden's employment by Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma.that allegedly show Hillary Clinton was behind the Russiagate scandal, and that people in the US cannot trust the FBI.This is all dark, very dark. Not even Hollywood or Fellini could write a script like this.During the most contentious presidential debate in a hundred years,whether he or his administration would set objectives tostack theHe even refused to identify hisof the United States. Biden scoffed and rambled non-sequiturs that had nothing to do with the questions asked, and the impudent 'debate moderator' Chris Wallace let Biden slide.The US Senate released documents showing thatthe widow of Moscow's ex-mayor Yury Luzhkov, who was fired for corruption. When confronted about this,No, Joe, it happened - as did Hunter's employment by Burisma holdings, one of Ukraine's most controversial corporations. Hunter, with no experience in the energy sector, was paid nearly one million dollars by Burisma. Why? Was it buying influence from the Obama administration's vice president who was charged with distributing a billion dollars in aid to Ukraine? A vice president who boasted on national TV about threatening to withhold that billion dollars if the prosecutor investigating Biden's son and Burisma was not fired. This is real banana republic stuff.On Sunday, the leader of the house and a member of the judiciary committee, Kevin McCarthy, alleged in an interview that, according to newly declassified documents,that Trump colluded with Russia for the purpose of diverting media attention and focus away from the illegal email server Hillary and Bill Clinton had in their New York home.According to McCarthy , the newly declassified documents showand sent a referral to FBI's James Comey and Peter Strzok requesting they conduct an investigation, but the FBI did not do so. While testifying before a Senate committee this week, Comey was asked about this CIA referral and flatly said : "That doesn't ring a bell with me."To illustrate how deep the obstruction and hypocrisy runs regarding these acts against democracy, Senator Amy Klobuchar happily praised the memory-challenged Comey during his arrogant, casual appearance.Gina Haspel, now director of the CIA, was the CIA's London station chief working directly for the then-CIA head, John Brennan, when these apparently seditious covert operations were initiated by Clinton to take down Trump's presidency.We should not have rogue activities such as these. We need 100 percent transparency and full disclosure. Congressman Devin Nunes even said that theIs there any chance the American people can trust its media again? Not until 90 percent of these repugnant propagandists are fired. It beggars belief howplayed by Jeff Daniels , to re-write history and influence the November presidential election.The talking heads even interviewed Daniels as if he were Comey.now believe that actors and late-night comedy hosts are presenting news that is as fake as one can make-up. Unfortunately, many Americans have been sucked in byFor example, when Trump's doctors stated that he was recovering from Covid-19, the number of go-to 'medical experts' on cable news propaganda channels almost exploded.they were convinced that Trump's condition must be worse and that the doctors were purposefully withholding information from the public.Convinced the president was in imminent danger, the fake news media were dumbfounded when Trump made a surprise drive-by visit to his supporters in front of the Walter Reed Medical Hospital where he is recovering from Covid-19. Yet, instead of being thankful for the president's survival, theby ex-Obama staffer Zara Rakhim, continued.The past week has shown the extent of what Trump is up against, but despite it all - in fact, possibly even because of it - I fully expect him to be propelled to victory in November.