One senior intelligence official told The Federalist:
"Haspel and [FBI Director Christopher] Wray both want Trump to lose, because it's the only chance they have of keeping their jobs. They're banking on Biden winning and keeping them where they are."The Federalist first reported last week that Haspel had emerged as the primary roadblock to declassification of materials showing that the U.S. intelligence community knew prior to the 2016 election that the allegations that Trump colluded with Russia were themselves the products of Russian disinformation. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe released a declassified summary last week that disclosed that Russian intelligence officials were aware that former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton had planned to smear Trump as a treasonous Russian asset to distract from the Clinton's e-mail scandal. As part of her operation, Clinton hired a foreign agent who was himself working for a sanctioned Russian oligarch to spread unverified smears against Trump. One of the key sources of collusion allegations peddled by that foreign agent via the now-infamous Steele dossier was suspected by FBI authorities of being a Russian spy.
Another senior intelligence official told The Federalist:
"It's far more important for Haspel to block any embarrassment of herself or her agency than to have full transparency and accountability. She's just hoping she can get past the election so the documents will never come out. This is not a source protection issue, it's an embarrassment issue."Officials also accused Haspel of repeatedly lying to the White House about the status of documents that are in the pipeline for declassification and release. These officials said that Haspel has consistently provided baseless excuses for her failure to produce certain documents, falsely claiming that she can't physically locate documents, or that her agency doesn't technically own them and therefore cannot release them.
"Haspel has repeatedly lied to the president about the status of documents to be declassified. She will claim they don't know where they are, or which agency technically owns them, and then we'll find out she had them the entire time and just didn't want them to see the light of day.""The frustration with Haspel is reaching nuclear levels," one official said, noting that White House and top U.S. intelligence community officials have been taken aback by the ferocity of Haspel's refusal to release documents.
The Federalist reached out to the CIA Public Affairs office for comment, but did not receive a response prior to publication.
Sean Davis is the co-founder of The Federalist.
Comment: Maybe some of those CIA persuasion techniques might flush out the desired results. Given that won't happen, Mark Meadows had something to say:
