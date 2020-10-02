While new information about wrongdoing at the FBI has recently been declassified, including recent revelations about Hillary Clinton campaign's collusion with Russia, Davis reported on Tucker Carlson Tonight Wednesday that Haspel herself is standing in the way of the declassification of other relevant documents.
"I'm told that it is Gina Haspel personally who is blocking continued declassification of these documents that will show the American people the truth of what actually happened," Davis said.
Notably, Haspel was previously the London CIA station chief under former CIA director John Brennan during the 2016 election. "Recall it was London where Christopher Steele was doing all this work," Davis said, noting Haspel was the "main link" between Washington and London at the time. Haspel was hand-picked by former CIA director John Brennan to run the CIA's operations in London, where she served as the spy agency's bureau chief from 2014 through early 2017.
When asked what top bureaucrats might be hiding in these classified documents, and what it would it would take to declassify them, Davis called on President Donald Trump to declassify everything so Americans can see the evidence for themselves.
"So many of the people blocking these documents are likely implicated by them. You have these career bureaucrats whose careers may be destroyed by the facts within them.
"I think at this point, we need the president, Donald Trump, to step in and say, 'No more obstruction. No more blocking.' We need transparency and the American people need to hear the truth."
Comment: There are two conspicuous options: Never declassify nor reveal evidence, or wait 50+ years until those who were implicated have departed to their deserved rewards and there is no longer skin in the game nor ramifications applicable to justify concerns. Can we do better than this?