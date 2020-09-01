© The Telegraph



"It's hell in here. We are treated like animals and beaten every day. If I see that there is no escape, I will take my own life. Others have already, My only crime is leaving my country in search of a better life. But they beat us with whips and electric cords as if we were murderers."

"Photos emerging from detention centres in southern Saudi Arabia show that authorities there are subjecting Horn of Africa migrants to squalid, crowded, and dehumanising conditions with no regard for their safety or dignity. The squalid detention centres in southern Saudi Arabia fall well short of international standards. For a wealthy country like Saudi Arabia, there's no excuse for holding migrants in such deplorable conditions."

"Plenty of inmates are suicidal or suffering from mental illnesses as a result of living this for five months. The guards mock us, they say 'your government doesn't care, what are we supposed to do with you?"



"A young boy, about sixteen, managed to hang himself last month. The guards just throw the bodies out back as if it was trash."

"We have been left to die here. Covid19? Who knows? There are a lot of diseases here. Everyone is sick here; everyone has something."

"We eat a tiny piece of bread in the day and rice in the evening. There's almost no water, and the toilets are overflowing. It spills over to where we eat. The smell, we grow accustomed to. But there's over a hundred of us in a room, and the heat is killing us."

"The toilets are clogged. We tried unblocking them, but we're unable to. So we live in this filth, we sleep in it too. To [the Saudis] or even to Abiy, it's like we're ants. When we die, it's as if an ant died, no one cares or pays attention."

"Saudi Arabia, a wealthy country, has long held undocumented migrants including many from the Horn of Africa in conditions that are so crowded, unsanitary, and appalling that migrants often emerge traumatised or sick. It's fair to question whether Saudi authorities are purposefully allowing these detention conditions to exist in order to punish migrants."

Saudi Arabia, one of the wealthiest countries on earth, is keeping hundreds if not thousands of African migrants locked in heinous conditions reminiscent of Libya's slave camps as part of a drive to stop the spread of Covid-19, an investigation by The Sunday Telegraph has found.Graphic mobile phone images sent to the newspaper by migrants held inside the detention centres showOne photo shows what appears to be a corpse swathed in a purple and white blanket in their midst. They say it is the body of a migrant who had died of heatstroke and that others are barely getting enough food and water to survive.Another image, too graphic to publish, shows a young African man hanged from a window grate in an internal tiled wall. The adolescent killed himself after losing hope, say his friends, many of whom have been held in detention since April.The migrants, several displaying scars on their backs, claim they are beaten by guards who hurl racial abuse at them. Abebe, an Ethiopian who has been held at one of the centres for more than four months said, via an intermediary who was able to communicate on a smuggled phone:The images and testimony have sparked outrage among human rights activists, and have particular resonance in light of the global Black Lives Matter protests.Adam Coogle, deputy director of Human Rights Watch in the Middle East, after being shown the images by The Sunday Telegraph said:Oil-rich Saudi Arabia has long exploited migrant labour from Africa and Asia. In June 2019, an estimated 6.6m foreign workers made up about 20 per cent of the Gulf nation's population, most occupying low paid and often physically arduous jobs.The migrants work mainly in construction and manual domestic roles that Saudi nationals prefer not to do themselves. Many are from South Asia, but a large contingent come from the Horn of Africa, which lies across the Red Sea.The detention centres identified by The Sunday Telegraph house mainly Ethiopian men and there are said to be others packed with women.Over the last decade,in a bid to escape poverty back home.a policy introduced by Muhammad Bin Salman, the Crown Prince who took power three years ago.The testimonies gathered by The Sunday Telegraph directly from migrants on encrypted channels about the conditions they now find themselves in are harrowing.When the pandemic struck in March, the Saudi government in the capital Riyadh feared the migrants, who are often housed in overcrowded conditions, would act as vectors for the virus.by the Saudi security services back to Ethiopia in the first ten days of April and a leaked UN memo said. A moratorium was then placed on the deportations after international pressure was brought to bear on Riyadh.The Sunday Telegraph has found many of the migrants who were slated for deportation five months ago haveSaid one individual, who has been locked in a room the size of a school classroom and not been outside since March:The images smuggled out show many of those held are plagued by disfiguring skin infections. They claim they have received no medical treatment.A short video clip smuggled out shows several rooms covered with filth from an overflowing squat toilet. One Ethiopian man can be heard shouting out:The man referred to Ethiopia's Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.Saudi Arabia is deeply stratified by race and cast. African migrants enjoy few legal rights andNew laws further limiting the rights and employment prospects of foreign labourers were introduced in 2013 and crackdowns have continued under the rule of the young Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, who took power in 2017.One is in Al Shumaisi, near the holy city of Mecca and one is in Jazan, a port town near Yemen. There are believed to be others housing thousands of Ethiopians.Migrants in each of the centres saidSatellite imagery showsSeveral of the migrants said they had been rounded up from their homes in various Saudi Arabian cities before being placed in the camps. Others are African refugees from war-torn Yemen.Earlier this month, Human Rights Watch reported that Houthi forces used Covid-19 as a pretext to expel thousands of Ethiopian migrants into neighbouring Saudi Arabia.Mr Coogle commented:The Sunday Telegraph approached the Saudi Arabian embassy in London for comment but had not received any at the time of going to press.A representative of the Ethiopian government in the Middle East was also unsuccessfully approached for comment.