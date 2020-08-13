Alabama has made a decision to stand strong against convicted child molesters. Because most Americans agree that criminals who steal the innocence of children are among the worst of the worst,State Representative Steve Hurst, a Republican, introduced the bill. It was passed by the state legislature and was recently signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey. Because the state wants to make it abundantly clear that child molesters are not welcome, the law now requires that any child sex offenders over the age of 21 will be chemically castrated before they leave prison and entered society again.The Republican hopes that this drastic punishment will make a would-be child molester think twice before committing such a heinous crime against the youth of the state."You have to deal with the mind of a predator," she said. "You don't worry about the physical body parts. You have to deal with what makes them do what they do."Chemical castration would begin one month before the convict is set to be released from prison. The treatments would continue until a court decides otherwise.State Rep. Allen Treadaway was in support of the law."Any action that we can take against a child molester that would prevent them from ever committing this type of crime again, I support, including chemical castration. I think this bill is one of those steps to ensure public safety."Although many people are in support of the initiative, others think there could be a better way to go about it. However, it is hard enough to identify people who are at risk of committing sex crimes against children. If they were easy to spot, people would have already been able to offer them counseling or alternative therapies.The sex offender would have to pay for their own medication and would face a felony charge if they stop taking the chemicals that inhibit their testosterone.