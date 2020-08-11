The video was captured by an onlooker in an apartment building in Wellington Street, Collingwood, in the locked down city at 5pm on Monday.
It begins with the male police officer speaking to the 21-year-old red headed woman in baggy jeans.
The woman can clearly be seen without a face mask, which is in breach of public health orders that were introduced on July 19 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
But the confrontation quickly turned violent when officer appeared to place his hands around her neck, clearly visible because of his lilac latex gloves.
In the first clip, which has been shared on Facebook, the pair seem to be arguing in the street when the officer grabs the woman by her arm but she resists.
There is a struggle between the pair when the woman appears to place her hands around the officer's vest, the officer then retaliates by placing his hands around her neck.
The woman attempts to free herself. 'What the f***?' she says.
'Get the f*** off me,' she screams.
A man with a purple scarf then appears, who is seen filming the incident from the footpath as another police officer shows up.
The female officer can be heard telling the woman to let go of the officer's vest in a clip filmed by another onlooker.
The male officer keeps his grip around her neck as the woman repeatedly says 'he's choking me'.
As the officer pushes her against the wall the woman removes her hands from his vest and punches him in the chest.
'F*** you,' she yells.
'Get the f**k off me," she yells.
'What are you doing? You're f***ing choking me. You're f***ing choking me, dude, what the f**k.'
The male officer then pulls the girl to the ground and attempts to push her face down to arrest her.
In the next clip the male officer can be seen sitting on top of the woman as he waits for back up to arrive.
The onlooker in the purple scarf, who has been identified as her boyfriend, continues to film the incident from different angles.
The woman can be seen struggling, with her feet flapping against the footpath.
Her boyfriend then yells for the officer to get off her, saying she has an excuse for not wearing a mask.
'She went to the doctor yesterday. Look what you're causing. You're f***ing hypocrites,' he said.
Comment: And so the police aren't even adhering to the demented laws.
'There's a man on a girl and you choked her.
'For what? For a mask? For not having a mask? Look how pathetic you are! Are you serious? Just for not having a mask?'
'Go f*** yourself,' the woman says again.
'Go f*** yourself officer.
'Why am I under arrest? Assault? I did not assault you, you grabbed me.'
In another clip, five officers can be seen surrounding the woman who is now laying face down on the footpath with the officer still on top of her.
Victoria Police said the woman was arrested after 'she refused to provide identification for breaching the Chief Health Officer's directions'.
'Police made the decision to arrest the woman after she failed to provide her name and address.
Comment: Papers, please.
'She then became physically aggressive and kicked a female officer to the upper body.
'The woman continued to resist arrest and had to be taken to ground before being arrested.'
She was charged with resist police and assault police. She was bailed to appear at court at a later date and the arrest has been referred to Professional Standards Command for oversight.
The woman was not issued a fine for failing to wear a mask as she has a medical exemption.
Comment: And so the whole premise of the police harassment was invalid?
The footage comes after about 30 people attended a 'freedom rally' to protest the coronavirus lockdown in Melbourne on Sunday.
Up to 400 people were expected to kick off the illegal protest on the steps of Parliament amid the city's strict stage 4 lockdown.
CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 21,084
Victoria: 14,659
New South Wales: 3,861
Queensland: 1,088
Western Australia: 642
South Australia: 459
Tasmania: 229
Australian Capital Territory: 113
Northern Territory: 33
TOTAL CASES: 21,084
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES: 8155
DEATHS: 295
Comment: There are nearly 5 MILLION people on lockdown in Melbourne - that's not counting the other provinces of Australia also on lockdown - over the deaths of 295 people...
But most of the people who vowed to protest never showed up.
Six people were arrested because they refused to provide their personal details to police, but were later released with a $1,652 fine after they complied.
Premier Dan Andrews had warned the time for leniency was over when he announced the tougher restrictions on Sunday August 2.
Comment: His storm troopers are keeping his word.
He promised to crackdown on those disobeying draconian lockdown rules, saying there would be more police and Australian Defence Force personnel out in force ensuring residents are abiding by the directions of the Chief Health Officer.
Comment: Where are these resources when they're needed for actual crime?
Huge fines of up to $19,826 for individuals and $99,132 for businesses will apply to anyone caught breaking the rules.
'Those doing the wrong thing will cop a fine from Victoria Police, because the only way to beat this deadly virus is if we all follow the rules,' Mr Andrews said.
Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton also issued a warning to anyone refusing to follow the rules.
'If you're not doing the right thing, we will not hesitate to issue infringements, to arrest you, to detain you where it's appropriate.'
Comment: 'Doing the right thing'; disturbingly vague and seriously sinister.
WHAT MELBOURNE'S STAGE FOUR LOCKDOWN MEANS FOR YOU
State of disaster: Increased police powers to enforce the lockdown. Cautions will no longer be issued, only $1,652 fines or court summons
Curfew: No one allowed outside 8pm to 5am except for work, medical, caregiving - no shopping or exercising
Distance limit: Shopping and exercise can only be done 5km from home
Exercise: All recreational activity is banned and you can only exercise, with one other person, for one hour a day
Partners: You can visit a boyfriend or girlfriend who doesn't live with you, even if they live more than 5km away
Shopping: Only one person can go shopping per household per day
Cafes and restaurants stay open for takeaway, as do supermarkets, etc
Schools: All students learning from home from Wednesday unless they are vulnerable or parents are essential workers. Kindy and childcare close on Thursday (same exceptions apply)
Funerals: No change to funeral limits, but only 10 mourners can leave Melbourne to regional Victoria for one
Weddings: Completely banned
Public transport: Slashed after 8pm and cancelled late at night
Community sport: All community sport across Victoria is now banned. Only exercise is allowed within the permitted public gathering limits of two people.
Comment: We're living in dark times, indeed: