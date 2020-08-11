How the confrontation unfolded:



A male police officer approaches a woman who is seen without a face mask in Melbourne



The pair argue for a moment before the officer grabs the woman by her arm



The woman resists and a struggle ensues



The woman grabs the officers vest before the officer places his hands around her neck



The pair continue to struggle with the woman screaming for him 'to get the f*** off'



The officer pushes the woman against the wall as a female police officer approaches



The woman punches the male officer and kicks the female officer



Police officer pulls the woman to the ground in an attempt to arrest her



He then sits on her and she questions what she is being arrested for



A friend then starts filming the arrest, telling the officer the woman has an exemption for wearing a mask



More police officers appear before she is arrested and charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer

Her boyfriend then yells for the officer to get off her, saying she has an excuse for not wearing a mask.

'She went to the doctor yesterday.

'For what? For a mask? For not having a mask?

The woman was not issued a fine for failing to wear a mask as she has a medical exemption.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 21,084



Victoria: 14,659



New South Wales: 3,861



Queensland: 1,088



Western Australia: 642



South Australia: 459



Tasmania: 229



Australian Capital Territory: 113



Northern Territory: 33



TOTAL CASES: 21,084



CURRENT ACTIVE CASES: 8155



DEATHS: 295

'If you're not doing the right thing, we will not hesitate to issue infringements, to arrest you, to detain you where it's appropriate.'

WHAT MELBOURNE'S STAGE FOUR LOCKDOWN MEANS FOR YOU



State of disaster: Increased police powers to enforce the lockdown. Cautions will no longer be issued, only $1,652 fines or court summons



Curfew: No one allowed outside 8pm to 5am except for work, medical, caregiving - no shopping or exercising



Distance limit: Shopping and exercise can only be done 5km from home



Exercise: All recreational activity is banned and you can only exercise, with one other person, for one hour a day



Partners: You can visit a boyfriend or girlfriend who doesn't live with you, even if they live more than 5km away



Shopping: Only one person can go shopping per household per day



Cafes and restaurants stay open for takeaway, as do supermarkets, etc



Schools: All students learning from home from Wednesday unless they are vulnerable or parents are essential workers. Kindy and childcare close on Thursday (same exceptions apply)



Funerals: No change to funeral limits, but only 10 mourners can leave Melbourne to regional Victoria for one



Weddings: Completely banned



Public transport: Slashed after 8pm and cancelled late at night



Community sport: All community sport across Victoria is now banned. Only exercise is allowed within the permitted public gathering limits of two people.