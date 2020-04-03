Fear of the virus has "made normally sane people nuts,"

"The (messages) that upset us the most were from good friends and neighbours we have known for years.

An Ottawa woman was outraged when she spotted social media posts from a neighbour who was supposed to be self-isolating but was out and about in the community. "I'm about to lose it on her!" she posted on Facebook.Others chimed in on Facebook, harshly criticizing those who violate rules that public health authorities have put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19."If anyone I love dies because of idiots like that..." posted one person. "Shame on them and they get what they deserve," said another.As fear over COVID-19 intensifies, so does the anger at those who endanger others by failing to self-isolate or physically distance.Are people who call out their neighbours virus vigilantes or community heroes in a pandemic? Is it our responsibility to police others? And who do you call to report violators?as efforts to curb the spread of the disease intensify.Last week, for instance, when those Facebook comments were posted, public health authorities said that travellers who were self-isolating for 14 days after returning from other countries could go outside for exercise if they had no symptoms. They just had to keep their distance from others.Then on March 25 Canada imposed emergency orders under the Quarantine Act. Returning travellers who don't self-isolate can now face jail or fines.Now Health Canada says returning travellers who don't have symptoms should go no further than their backyard or balcony during self-isolation.because the old guidance for self-isolators without symptoms — that it was fine to go outside for a run, a bike ride or to walk the dog — had not been removed when the new rules were adopted."Please know — in a pandemic things change quickly," said Ottawa Public Health in a tweet to publicize the change in that rule. "We understand that this is frustrating, and we apologize for any stress it has caused."People are supposed to keep two metres away from others and not gather in groups. The number of people allowed in a group has been reduced to five, excluding families. Unless they are self-isolating or sick people can still go outside for a walk or a run.But last week, the city of Ottawa closed its parks, including play structures, ball diamonds, basketball hoops and other amenities within them. People can now only walk through parks.However,On Friday night, there was an incident between a teenager shooting hoops by himself in a city park and Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustee Donna Blackburn. The teen thought he was following the social distancing rules, said his dad, who complained to the school board after Blackburn confronted his son.Others wrestle with whether and how to confront people who appear to be breaking the rules.It depends a lot on the circumstances, of course."Talking to people is always an option," said Ottawa Police Const. Martin Dompierre. "If you don't know the person you are talking to, 26 years of policing shows me that not everybody reacts the same way to an order or a confrontation so I'm not sure it's something we can suggest."Ottawa police and bylaw officers are concentrating on educating the public about the rules and the reason they are needed, he said. "If they don't respect the guidelines, yes, enforcement is possible, but that's the last possible recourse."Residents can call city bylaw - 311 - with concerns about violations of physical distancing rules, large gatherings, people playing on park structures, or businesses opened illegally, he said.And"That's not something the Ottawa police suggest people do, definitely not," said Dompierre.While social media is being used to shame those breaking the rules, there is sometimes another side to the story.Her family travelled outside Canada for spring break, and is now in self-isolation. The woman said she even showed people the guidelines she was following that initially allowed going out for a walk, but it made no difference., she said. They told her she was being selfish and putting their lives at risk.the woman said.The fear is palpable..."For me and my spouse,"We're stressed. Our time in self-isolation is almost up, but, at least to us, our lives, our friendships, our neighbourhood, will never be the same."She didn't want her name used for fear her children will be harassed.