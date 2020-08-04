© Sion Touhig/Getty Images



Stephen Hawking has been named in recently unsealed court documents involving disgraced child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged collaborator Ghislaine Maxwell.The files were unveiled as part of the civil litigation against Maxwell who faces charges of aiding Epstein's sexual abuse of young girls.They stem from a 2015 civil action brought against Maxwell by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre who has claimed she was lured by Maxwell at age 15 into becoming involved with the alleged sex ring.In 2015, The Independent reported that Hawking was among the guests on the billionaire's private Caribbean island, Little St. James, in 2006. The trip was reportedly part of a science conference on the neighboring island St. Thomas.The documents also contain personal emails between Epstein and Maxwell as well as information from a discussion between Giuffre and her lawyerAccording to The Guardian, Manhattan federal court judge Loretta Preska ruled on July 23 to unseal the documents. She said: "The court finds that the countervailing interests identified fail to rebut the presumption of public access."Maxwell was arrested by federal authorities on July 2 and charged with allegedly being involved in child sex trafficking. She pleaded not guilty on July 14 and remains in custody.In the questioning by lawyer Jack Scarola, Guiffre was asked: "Do you have any recollection of Jeffrey Epstein's specifically telling you that 'Bill Clinton owes me favors?'""Yes, I do," Guiffre responded. "It was a laugh though. He would laugh it off. You know, I remember asking Jeffrey what's Bill Clinton doing here [on Epstein's island] kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said well he owes me favors.""He never told me what favors they were," Guiffre added. "I never knew. I didn't know if he was serious. It was just a joke... He told me a long time ago that everyone owes him favors. They're all in each other's pockets."