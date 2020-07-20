Judge Esther Salas
The 20-year-old son of US District Judge of New Jersey, Esther Salas, an Obama appointee, was shot dead Sunday night and her husband was critically injured by a gunman posing as a FedEx driver.
The judge's husband, Mark Anderl, 63, a criminal defense attorney is in critical condition in a hospital.
Judge Salas was recently assigned to a case linked to Jeffrey Epstein.
The Judge was reportedly in her basement at the time of the shooting and unharmed, according to law enforcement officials.
The son of a federal judge has been shot dead and her husband critically wounded after they were attacked at their home by a gunman dressed as a FedEx driver.
The shooting came days after the judge was assigned a case with links to Jefferey Epstein, although there is not yet any suggestion that the attack is linked her work.
The attack began at around 5pm when Mark Anderl answered the front door to the family home. He was shot several times.
Daniel, a student at Catholic University in Washington, D.C., then went to investigate the commotion and was fatally shot.
The gunman then reportedly fled the scene.
on July 15, Salas was assigned to a case linked to Epstein.
Deutsche Bank AG allegedly misled investors about anti-money-laundering deficiencies and didn't "properly monitor" customers it considered "high risk," such as Jeffrey Epstein, investors said in New Jersey federal district court.
The bank didn't tell investors it hadn't fixed disclosure control problems and wasn't keeping an appropriate eye on clients like convicted sex offender Epstein and two other banks involved in past financial misconduct scandals, investors alleged Wednesday in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey.
At the time of this publication, authorities have not suggested Sunday night's shooting was linked Judge Salas's cases.
See also: Deutsche Bank accepts 'improper monitoring' of Epstein bank transactions, settles for $150m fine
UPDATE 20 July 2020
Annnnd, less than 24 hours later, he's gone...
From NBC News
Suspect in shooting death of federal judge's son is found dead, believed to be attorney
July 20, 2020, 7:20 PM CEST
By Jonathan Dienst, Brian Thompson and Joe Valiquette
The man's body was found in the Sullivan County town of Rockland, near Liberty, which is in the New York Catskills.
Authorities believe an attorney found dead in New York Monday was the shooter who killed a New Jersey federal judge's son and wounded her husband, law enforcement sources with knowledge told NBC New York.
The man's body was found the town of Rockland, in the Catskills. A senior law enforcement official said the FBI and police were investigating whether the man died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds and whether a gun found at the scene was the one used to kill Judge Esther Salas' son and wound her husband.
No other details on the man were immediately available.
Salas' son and husband were shot at their home in New Brunswick around 5 p.m. Sunday. The 20-year-old son later died, while the husband was critically wounded. [...]
The FBI, U.S. Marshals, New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General are all investigating, and the FBI had tweeted it was looking for "one subject" in the shooting. It's not clear what led authorities to the location in Liberty where the suspect was found dead.
Obviously, just because the media is saying
that this was the suspect doesn't mean that he was the perp who riddled the judge's home.
And remember, they knocked off 18
witnesses during the Dutroux trial (in tiny Belgium), so they are likely many more bodies to pile up in the Epstein/Maxwell case(s)...
