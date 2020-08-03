bill clinton jeffrey epstein

Left-wing media has failed to cover the Jeffrey Epstein court documents, alleging former President Bill Clinton of visiting the deceased child sex trafficker's "pedophile island" with two young girls present.
Left-wing media has failed to cover the Jeffrey Epstein court documents, alleging former President Bill Clinton of visiting the deceased child sex trafficker's "pedophile island" with two young girls present.

Ground News, a bias-checker that tracks partisanship in journalism and compares distribution across the political aisle, found that conservative media mainly reported on the Epstein Files, comprising 78% of the publications cited for their coverage.


25 news outlets classified as right, right-leaning, and "far right" have covered the story, while only five left and left-leaning media sources have released related reporting.

Newsweek, New York Daily News, Yahoo! News, The Intellectualist, and the Italian news site La Repubblica are those who showed up on the left.

Due to lacking coverage from left-wing media with only 16% presence, Ground News rated the story as a "blind spot" for the left.

USA Today and Political Wire, labeled centrist, also shared the story.

MSNBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and numerous other left-wing mainstream media outlets have overlooked the story, Ground News reported.

CNN buried the lede 10 paragraphs into their article, also omitting Clinton's alleged connection to the child sex trafficking ring from the headline.


The Post Millennial did its due diligence, revealing excerpts from the witness interview and victim Virginia Roberts Guiffre's deposition that implicate Clinton several times.

Mike Cernovich, who successfully sued in federal court for the unsealing of the court documents filed in the Giuffre v. Maxwell 2015 defamation suit, had noted on the night of their release: "The media's coverage (or non-coverage) of this will be worth observing."