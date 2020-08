Left-wing media has failed to cover the Jeffrey Epstein court documents, alleging former President Bill Clinton of visiting the deceased child sex trafficker's "pedophile island" with two young girls present.USA Today and Political Wire, labeled centrist, also shared the story.MSNBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and numerous other left-wing mainstream media outlets have overlooked the story, Ground News reported.CNN buried the lede 10 paragraphs into their article, also omitting Clinton's alleged connection to the child sex trafficking ring from the headline. The Post Millennial did its due diligence, revealing excerpts from the witness interview and victim Virginia Roberts Guiffre's deposition that implicate Clinton several times.Mike Cernovich, who successfully sued in federal court for the unsealing of the court documents filed in the Giuffre v. Maxwell 2015 defamation suit, had noted on the night of their release: "The media's coverage (or non-coverage) of this will be worth observing."