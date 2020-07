© Taylor Hill/Getty



In recently unsealed court documents involving dead child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, a woman named Virginia Giuffre, who publicly accused Epstein of sex trafficking , said that she once saw former Democratic President Bill Clinton on Epstein's island with "two young girls" from New York.In the questioning by lawyer Jack Scarola, Guiffre was asked, "Do you have any recollection of Jeffrey Epstein's specifically telling you that 'Bill Clinton owes me favors?'"Shortly thereafter, Scarola asked her "Were sexual orgies a regular occurrence on the island at Jeffrey's house?" Guiffre responded, "Yes."Scarola then asked if she was ever present with Epstein and Clinton on the island."Ghislane, Emmy [another girl who was allegedly a regular at Epstein's house], and there was 2 young girls that I could identify. I never really knew them well anyways. It was just 2 girls from New York," Guiffre answered, and said they were all staying in Epstein's house on the island.In 2002, Epstein hosted Clinton — as well as actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker — on a 2002 tour of Africa associated with the Clinton Foundation. Epstein called Clinton "the world's greatest politician." In a 2002 New York magazine article in which President Donald Trump mentioned Epstein's predilection for girls "on the younger side," Clinton praised Epstein.On multiple flights, additional women who flew with Clinton are either listed by only their first name or simply as "female." A 2019 statement from The Clinton Foundation claimed that Clinton "knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to," adding, "Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein's airplane."Staff, supporters of the Foundation, and his Secret Service detail traveled on every trip," the statement continued. "He's not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein's ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida."Newsweek reached out to the Clinton Foundation for comment.