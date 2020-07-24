Ghislaine Maxwell hired fake news purveyor Jacob Wohl to smear her and Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, a former friend has told DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview.Wohl and Burkman are far-right lobbyists who have become a laughing stock in DC after several failed attempts to smear top political figures including Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Ted Cruz, Robert Mueller and Dr. Anthony Fauci by paying women to make false claims of sordid affairs and drug-dealing.One of the women they tried to use for their smear plots, Maryland model and paralegal Kristin Spealman, told DailyMail.com the men had been hired by Maxwell, who currently faces trial over charges she and Epstein trafficked underage girls for sex.When contacted for comment Wohl told DailyMail.com that Maxwell 'deserves representation'.'Every person, even those accused of the most odious of crimes, deserves representation and possesses the right to engage lobbyists to petition the government on their behalf,' the 22-year-old said. 'Otherwise, we cannot comment on client matters.'Burkman similarly told DailyMail.com: 'All persons accused of crimes--however terrible--have the right to representation and representation in the court of public opinion.'DailyMail.com has contacted Maxwell's lawyers for comment.Maxwell bought the house through Granite Reality LLC, of 155 Seaport Blvd, Boston MA, the address of Nutter McClennen & Fish, a law firm which has previously acted for her. It is the same address on the disclosure form.The form lists Burkman and Wohl as lobbyists for 'Granite Realty,' described as a 'real estate company', and indicates the pair will be lobbying over 'Issues relating to US DOJ, Senate Judiciary, House Judiciary.'New Hampshire property records show Granite Reality paid $1,070,000 cash in December for the home, aptly named Tuckedaway.Wohl and Burkman told Spealman that Maxwell also used the secretive LLC to hire them as lobbyists around early June, the model claimed.Spealman claimed Burkman bragged to her that he was 'really good friends' with Barr and had persuaded him to fire Berman.On June 19, Barr did release a statement saying Berman would step down - though Trump had reportedly been considering removing the prosecutor for two years.There is also no evidence that Burkman and Barr have a close relationship.'Like the one girl who said she got pregnant by Epstein and they made her get an abortion. Jacob said ''no, her boyfriend got her pregnant and then she demanded money.'' It was just a lot of stuff that made them look bad.'That's their job now, to discredit these victims. Hopefully so that the charges go away or [Maxwell] wins.'The part-time model said the two men had already spent months trying to get her involved in other smear campaigns.Spealman claimed Wohl and Burkman asked her to read the bogus statement at a press conference scheduled the next day.'I received a text directing me to a lavish fourth-floor suite,' the statement said. 'Inside was Senator Cruz, clad only in boxers. After a few old fashioneds, I was a willing participant in a night of steamy sex.'Despite his ugly face and overweight physique, I could not resist the opportunity to be with a United States Senator. I was paid $2,700 for the evening.'On November 30, 2019, I received an angry call from Heidi Cruz, the Senator's banker wife. She told me that I would be exposed if I ever saw her husband again.'Undeterred, I met again with Senator Cruz on January 4, 2019. This time he flew me to Austin.'The statement continued: 'Following sex, the Senator confessed to me that his wife ''could no longer give him an erection'' due to her advancing age, flab and significant weight gain. He said that my young bikini body had made him feel like a man for the first time in years.'The documents continued with more outlandish fake claims, saying Cruz used a 'penis pump' and took Spealman to a swingers party where his wife caught him and 'literally dragged him by the penis to the front door'.The paralegal said she showed the statement to her lawyers who called Wohl and Burkman and got her out of the sleazy deal.Spealman said despite asking her to lie about high-ranking politicians, she remained friendly with the lobbyists and occasionally went out to DC clubs and bars with Wohl.She said the men invited her to Burkman's house on July 11 and made another indecent proposal before revealing their deal with Maxwell.'They wanted to ''smooth the waters'', is how they put it,' the part-time model said. 'They convinced me to come over Saturday just to talk. The first half they were nice.'As the night progressed, we were getting along. They felt comfortable asking me to do something like this again. I was a little surprised by it,' she said.Spealman shared with DailyMail.com notes she made of the conversation at the time.In 2018 the young lobbyist and self-styled 'renegade firebrand' attempted his first high-profile smear, accusing former FBI chief Robert Mueller of sexual misconduct.Mueller was serving as Special Counsel at the time, conducting an investigation into Russian meddling in the Trump 2016 campaign.Their attempt to throw muck at Senator Kamala Harris didn't stick either.Sean Newaldass, 26, gave a press conference with the two lobbyists claiming he had an affair with Harris, but soon backtracked saying he was a paid actor and the only reason he made the claims was because the two lobbyists told him it was 'performance art' for a Spike TV show.