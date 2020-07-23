© Theo Wargo/Getty Images



'For this judge to chicken out and not give this defendant bail, I think is copping out to the mob,' Mr Rivera said.Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera defended Donald Trump's well-wishes to alleged child sex trafficker and Jeffery Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell on Twitter Wednesday.During Mr Trump's coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday, he was asked about Ms Maxwell and offered his sympathies to her."I don't know, I haven't really been following it too much," Mr Trump said. "I just wish her well, frankly."Mr Trump went on to say he'd met her numerous times over the years, especially when he was living in Palm Beach, Florida."But I wish her well, whatever it is," Mr Trump said.Ms Maxwell is facing federal charges for allegedly helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse girls.The president's comments generated considerable backlash from media outlets and the public. Mr Rivera took exception to the pile-on and defended Mr Trump."When asked @realDonaldTrump said he wished #GhislaineMaxwellArrested well. With media mob eager to see her lynched it was brave to weigh in. Fact: cases vs her are for crimes allegedly committed more than 25 years ago. She deserved bail & got solitary confinement: woke politics," Mr Rivera wrote.It wasn't the first time Mr Rivera spoke up to defend Ms Maxwell. On Tuesday, Mr Rivera appeared on Fox News and suggested the judge's denial of bail for Ms Maxwell was a move to appease the "mobs.""I think these are charges that are wobbly on their face," Mr Rivera said. "For this judge to chicken out and not give this defendant bail, I think is copping out to the mob."He continued his line of defence on Wednesday, suggesting Ms Maxwell should have been granted bail."Wake up woke folk. Bail is not a finding of guilt or innocence. The only question for judge is whether accused will show up for trial, at which guilt or innocence is adjudged. #GhislaineMaxwell Has the right to a trial," he wrote.Contrary to Mr Rivera's insinuation that Ms Maxwell is being denied a trial, her trial is scheduled to begin on 12 July, 2021.Mr Rivera claimed Ms Maxwell was hiding from the media, rather than federal prosecutors."She was hiding from The Daily Mail. She was hiding from The New York Post. She was hiding from The National Enquirer," he said. "Everybody, every reporter that works for one of these tabloids, whether it's People or the National Enquirer, they wanted ... to get into that and show her million-dollar hideaway in the woods of New Hampshire."