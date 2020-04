The Last American Vagabond has decided to release the entire phone conversation between Whitney Webb and Maria Farmer, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell who had reported both to the FBI in 1996 for child pornography, sex trafficking and sexual assault.The phone call will be released in two parts, the first part can be heard below. The decision to release this phone call was twofold: first, to show that claims Whitney has made in recent interviews were indeed accurately based on statements Maria made during the call and to provide greater context to those statements; and second, to make the information publicly available and more easily disseminated to the widest audience possible.During the call, Maria covers a lot of ground and the call was never intended to be released as an interview, as Whitney gave Maria free range to discuss situations and topics without prompting from Whitney.One notable comment that Maria makes is regarding the man whom she calls the "holy grail" of the Epstein case, Epstein and Maxwell's longtime chef, Andy Stewart. Maria refers to him as "Chef Andy" in the phone call. Andy Stewart died suddenly on April 7 as Maria's lawyers were seeking to subpoena him for information on the case, and Maria and her lawyers were unaware of his untimely death until after her phone call with Whitney.