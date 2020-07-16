Ghislaine Maxwell cried as she was ordered held without bail Tuesday — with a Manhattan judge ruling the accused sex abuser "poses substantial actual risk of flight" after she purposely hid from authorities.The 58-year-old British socialite and pal of late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein wiped tears from her left eye several times, using the back of her left index finger, as federal Judge Alison Nathan refused to free her from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until her trial next year."No combination of conditions" could ensure that Maxwell wouldn't try to flee prosecution, Nathan said during a video conference in Manhattan federal court — where Maxwell appeared on the feed remotely from a closet-size room at the jail.Dressed in an olive-brown crewneck top with her hair pulled back, Maxwell occasionally sipped from a white styrofoam cup and fidgeted in her seat during the proceeding.The jurist said without a clear picture of Maxwell's finances — which prosecutors argued were purposely obscured — "it is practically impossible to set financial bail conditions that would reasonably assure her appearance in court."Earlier in the more than two-hour procedure, Maxwell pleaded not guilty to a six-count indictment that could land her up to 35 years behind bars.Annie Farmer, another Epstein accuser, was on the line to tell the judge she was recruited by Maxwell when she was 16 and sexually abused by Maxwell and Epstein at his New Mexico ranch.Farmer's lawsuit against Maxwell and Epstein's estate is pending.Maxwell's lawyers called for her release on $5 million bond and home confinement."It's just not realistic," defense lawyer Mark Cohen said about keeping Maxwell incarcerated amid the coronavirus pandemic until her trial, which was scheduled for next July.But one of her accusers, Jennifer Araoz, said in a statement after the no-bail ruling:"I am once again able to take another breath as Ghislaine Maxwell will be in jail until at least her trial date next July."Knowing that she is incarcerated for the foreseeable future allows me, and my fellow survivors, to have faith that we are on the right path."