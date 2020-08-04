© Reuters

a dystopian turning point after which machines will make judgments about humans that will determine our fate

Rosenfield and Antonini are consumer advocates.

Operating in the shadows of the online marketplace, specialized tech companies you've likely never heard of are tapping vast troves of our personal data to generate secret "surveillance scores" - digital mug shots of millions of Americans - that supposedly predict our future behavior.The firms sell their scoring services to major businesses across the U.S. economy.People with low scores can suffer harsh consequences.Brand-name retailers purchase "risk scores" from Retail Equation to help make judgments about whether consumers commit fraud when they return goods for refunds. Players in the gig economy use outside firms such as Sift to score consumers' "overall trustworthiness."Auto insurers raise premiums based on scores calculated using information from smartphone apps that track driving styles. Large analytics firms monitor whether we are likely to take our medication based on our propensity to refill our prescriptions; pharmaceutical companies,."The result: automated decisions, based on each consumer's unique score, that are, as a practical matter, irreversible.That's because the entire process - the scores themselves, as well as the data upon which they are based - is concealed from us. It is mostly impossible to know when one has become the casualty of a score, let alone whether a score is inaccurate, outdated or the product of biased or discriminatory code programmed by a faceless software engineer. There is no appeal.Surveillance scoring bears a faint resemblance to credit scoring in the 1960s. In that pre-computer era, private investigators working for banks, retailers and insurance companies tailed consumers and scoured newspapers for information about arrests, promotions, sexual orientation, drinking habits and cleanliness to decide a consumer's creditworthiness -- untilToday's data snoops obtain infinitely more information about their targets, and in real time. And the impact of surveillance scoring is far more pernicious.The tech industry insists that its every advance improves our lives. But that's a myth. Surveillance scoring enables companies to cloak old-school discrimination in an aura of technological infallibility and wonder.Secret surveillance scores create micro-markets in which some consumers are no longer welcome. They divide Americans into "haves" and "have-nots," with the losers relegated to the status of second-class citizens.Consumers need a 21st-century solution to this emergent threat. Congress, awash in tech money, is mired in an outdated legal paradigm: "disclosure" of privacy policies and "consent" via a click. No one pretends that these industrial age contract law concepts will do anything to curb data larceny, let alone regulate or bar secret surveillance scores.This is only the latest example of Washington's capitulation to the tech industry, whose continuous loop of privacy violations, abject apologies and payment of inconsequential penalties confirms that consumers cannot rely on the federal government for protection.We either seize control of our future, or risk losing it.