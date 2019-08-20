© Kaliz Lee

On the ground

Damage control

Yang Qiuyun's home in eastern China heaves under a mountain of paper files. They are scattered on top of cabinets, piled on the water dispenser and stacked up on her bed.The files are filled with forms completed in her neat handwriting, records of the laborious work she carries out as one of 10 "information gatherers" in a village at the forefront of an experiment in social management: China's social credit system.- two points for Ma Shaojun for taking eight hours to install a new basketball hoop in the village playground; 30 points for Ma Hongyun for donating a 3,000-yuan (US$445) TV screen for the village meeting room; and 10 points each for Ma Shuting and Ma Qiuling who have a son serving in the army in Tibet.This is what China's much talked about social credit system looks like on the ground in the countryside of Rongcheng, a sleepy city on the eastern tip of the Shandong peninsula andThe system relies on a series of rewards and punishments meant to encourage people and businesses to abide by rules and to promote integrity and trustworthiness in society at large.But as the Chinese authorities embrace new information technology to monitor, manage and control the public like never before, the prospect of a sweeping social credit system has raised alarm around the world, especially with the ever-tightening grip on civil society, rights activism and religion.The system made headlines just last month when billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros told an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the social credit scheme was "frightening and abhorrent", and "would subordinate the fate of the individual to the interests of the one-party state in ways unprecedented in history".Soros also called Chinese President Xi Jinping "the most dangerous opponent of open societies".A few months earlier, US Vice-President Mike Pence described it as "an Orwellian system premised on controlling virtually every facet of human life".Some reports have framed the system as a hi-tech dystopia, where an algorithm dictates the lives of 1.4 billion people through a three-digit score, with points added or deducted in real time under the watchful eyes of AI-powered surveillance devices.But in reality, only some pilot cities have scores and each does it in their own way.for everyone - instead there is a complex web of systems run by different ministries, levels of governments and regions interconnected by data sharing.Even when there is a scoring system in one area, its effects are felt very differently throughout the community.In Jiakuang Majia village, there is no artificial intelligence, algorithm or other cutting-edge technology involved -Every month, she tallies up everyone's scores on a single sheet using an old calculator. Little red stars and flags are then assigned to villagers' names on public bulletin boards, with one equalling one star and six stars adding up to a flag.This all-encompassing score is supposed to permeate and shape all aspects of lives in Rongcheng - only that it hasn't, at least not yet.Public notice boards explaining the system or displaying model high scorers are common, but few seem to take any notice.At First Morning Light, a gated community touted by the government as a social credit success story, a young man running a convenience store opposite one such noticeboard has little interest."It's for those old retirees who have nothing much to do every day," he said.At the Rocky Island agricultural products market, Liu Huayang's cooked meat store is one of five shops awarded a five-star integrity rating in 2017 - the highest possible ranking in the market's own social credit project.There was no follow-up from the market's management office and shop owners quickly moved on.But elsewhere in the city,, public institutions and state-owned companies.According to Wang, applicants must have a ranking of A or above to be hired for permanent positions at public institutions. For contractors, such as security guards, B is a minimum.The system is also evidentOne man said he needed the score to get government funding for an entrepreneurship programme.But, said an all-encompassing score was of little use to a lender. Even regulations [that] are seemingly apolitical can be made political when the Communist Party of China decides to use them for political purposes Samantha Hoffman of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute"Banks want to know your ability to repay a loan," he said. "A unified social credit score would simply not be the right data to help them make the decision they need to make."Regulatory and oversight bodies covering various industries and areas have drawn up a series of blacklists of serious offenders. Those who don't comply with laws and regulations can face punishment from multiple agencies in dozens of areas, from food safety and environmental protection to tourism, taxation, e-commerce, finance and real estate.The best known of these blacklists is the Supreme People's Court's roster of, according to the National Development and Reform Commission, which leads the work in building the social credit system.But the system could also be used to reinforce political control.For example, while the blacklists relate to violations of existing laws and legal obligations, it does not mean those legal requirements are justified, Daum said.In addition, some serious charges, such as "endangering national security", are extremely broad and purposefully vague, enabling them to be applied arbitrarily.Samantha Hoffman, a non-resident fellow at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said this was because there was no genuine rule of law in China."Even regulations [that] are seemingly apolitical can be made political when the Communist Party of China decides to use them for political purposes," Hoffman said."How do you know a court judgment is fair in the [party's] legal system, which priorities the party's political security? The answer is you don't."For Hoffman, the main function of the social credit system is to make the party's political control inseparable from the country's social and economic development."If the party were genuinely interested in problem solving, it wouldn't need social credit to do it, it would simply need a functioning civil society and rule of law," she said.Rongcheng's social credit system has already incorporated elements of political control.In July, the government released a detailed regulation on credit management for petitioners.These tensions erupted in Rongcheng in 2012, when a villager who had been stopped from petitioning set off a home-made explosive in a local government building, killing himself and wounding six others.Under the July regulation, petitioners who do not follow "procedures" can be stripped of points or downgraded.The new rules have already hit its first victim. Last month, a petitioner surnamed Gao lost 950 credit points and his rating plummeted to a D after sending more than 1,000 online letters appealing for help with his mother's two-decade-old medical dispute.According to a rule that deducts 10 points for "using the online petition system to repeatedly complain in spite", he lost 950 points for doing it 95 times in the three weeks after the rules came into effect.Back in Jiakuang Majia village, Yang keeps track of the points for her corner of the village.According to her, nobody has lost any points for bad behaviour since the programme got rolling a year ago. "It's more about promoting positive energy," she said.