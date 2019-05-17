© BBC Click



Q&A: How police are using facial recognition technology in London



Why are the police using facial recognition technology?



The Metropolitan Police hopes live facial recognition technology will help reduce crime, especially violent incidents, and could be used as a tactic to deter people from offending. They claim trialling the system in real life conditions will enable them to gather accurate data and learn as much as possible.



Are the public being made aware of the trial?



The Metropolitan Police said it is making people aware the trial is under way with posters displayed around the affected areas. There will be a 'clear uniformed presence' of the technology, with information leaflets being handed out to members of the public.



Are faces stored in a database?



The Metropolitan Police said it will only keep faces matching the watch list for up to 30 days - all other data is deleted immediately.



Can you refuse to be scanned?



People can refuse to be scanned without being viewed as suspicious, although the Metropolitan Police said 'there must be additional information available to support such a view'.





Is this the first facial recognition trial?



The Metropolitan Police has previously tested the system at major events, first at the Notting Hill Carnival in August 2016 and then at Remembrance Day, as well as at the Stratford transport hub. South Wales Police have also tried the technology at various events including the Champions League 2017 final in Cardiff, rugby matches and Liam Gallagher and Kasabian concerts.



How accurate is the technology?



Trials in London and Wales have had mixed results so far. Last May, the Metropolitan Police released figures showing it had identified 102 false positives - cases where someone was incorrectly matched to a photo - with only two correct matches. South Wales Police said its trial results improved after changes to the algorithm used to identify people.

Six steps behind facial recognition technology



The Metropolitan Police uses facial recognition technology called NeoFace, developed by Japanese IT firm NEC, which matches faces up to a so-called watch list of offenders wanted by the police and courts for existing offences. Cameras scan faces in its view measuring the structure of each face, creating a digital version that is searched up against the watch list. If a match is detected, an officer on the scene is alerted, who will be able to see the camera image and the watch list image, before deciding whether to stop the individual.