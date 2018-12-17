Is France going through revolution 2.0? La Terreur followed in the wake of the 1789 French revolution, so is last week's extraordinary coincidence of an 'ISIS/Islamist terror attack' at a critical moment in the French state's handling of the Gilets Jaunes' popular insurrection an indicator of what's likely to happen next? History may not repeat, Mark Twain said, but it sure rhymes.Speaking of extraordinary coincidences, what is up with both France and the UK undergoing profound national crises at the same time? The Brexit chaos looks like its settling on the prediction we made two years ago: they're going to re-run the in/out referendum (then properly rig the result this time).In this episode of NewsReal, Joe & Niall discuss the brewing revolution in western Europe, the latest Russiagate nothing-burger, and the American government's 'new' strategy for countering Russia and China in Africa.01:32:33