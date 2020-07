USA Today had egg on its face after running a "fact check" story verifying the theory that a Trump campaign T-shirt depicts a Nazi symbol. After causing outrage, it clarified that the bald eagle is a "longtime US symbol too.""The claim: Trump campaign shirts feature imperial eagle, a Nazi symbol," USA Today tweeted on Saturday. "Our ruling: true."The similarities between the images boils down to the use of an eagle with its wings raised. Beyond that, critics could not find enough evidence to view USA Today's piece as anything more than an anti-Trump puff piece."Worth noting!" Spectator USA contributor Stephen Miller tweeted in reaction."I'm sorry, what?" Noah Blum added The Great Seal of America, on which the symbol depicted on the Trump T-shirt is most likely based, was designed in 1782, and features an eagle holding arrows and an olive branch. It is widely used in American politics and is impressed on "official documents such as treaties and commissions," according to the State Department.