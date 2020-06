Following the surrender of the East Precinct of the Seattle Police Department to an Antifa mob and the occupation of Seattle City Hall,The main concern according to the source is that the SPD West Precinct also houses the city's 911 call centre. There have been reports of sensitive material and equipment being moved out of the West Precinct.Police officers were stationed outside of the West Precinct on Wednesday, and two of them provided comment to The Post Millennial under the agreement that we conceal their identities.Before the coronavirus outbreak and before the riots, the Seattle Police Department was operating at 60 percent of capacity. Officers were laterally transferring to other municipalities, taking early retirement and resigning.Candidates were seeking employment in other cities and academy classes did not have enough recruits to offset the losses. In exit interviews the main reason given was that they were demonized and not supported by elected officials. A recent raise as part of contract negotiations did nothing to stem the exodus.Understaffed, overworked, disparaged and now abandoned by elected officials officers are now talking about resigning in the midst of the crisis.The Post Millennial reached out to the Seattle Police Department for official comment on reports that they are preparing to close more precincts but they said that they "cannot comment on Seattle police tactics."