Free Capitol Hill zone in Seattle, Washington.

This is your future with no police.

Democrats want to defund the police. But don't worry Antifa will defend you — for a price.

Antifa domestic terrorists set up an "autonomous zone" in six square blocks in Seattle.

The antifa terrorists are advocating for "folks with firearms" to take shifts defending the barricades.

Reporter Andy Ngo broke this story on Twitter today.




