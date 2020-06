Hi! This is a list of all of the "woke" companies (and brands) that are supporting violent protests across the United States. Despite the chaos, destruction, and deaths, "woke" companies across the country have still come out in support of #BlackLivesMatter, Antifa terrorists, and general criminals.



Please consider using this list to guide in what businesses you wish to support. Please also consider using this list the next time someone makes the argument that we are living in a white supremacist country with institutionalized racism. If major companies consider supporting violent rioters and looters good for their bottom line, your cause isn't oppressed.



To keep this list from becoming unwieldy, I'm only including one statement per company. Many of these companies have issued multiple statements in support of the insurrection across the country, some even fighting in the comments section with fans, but it's overwhelming as it is.



*A note on some of the comments I've received: quite a few of the statements are generic "racism is bad" statements. That is true. However, these companies would not be coming out with any public statements about racism, and especially not any public statements declaring "Black Lives Matter," if not for the current riots occurring now all around the world. The timing is not a mere coincidence. Therefore, when a company posts that it is in "solidarity" with the black community now, the company actually means solidarity with the riots.



Companies defending the rioters: 23andme: https://archive.is/Mjbwk 72andSunny: https://archive.is/B1x7Y AbbVie: https://archive.is/Q2Vqj Abbey Road Studios: https://archive.is/AJlrg The Academy (the Oscars): https://archive.is/cNRYf Activision Blizzard: https://archive.is/qfRJ1 Adidas: https://archive.is/ezQ22 Airbnb: https://archive.is/GmMjl Alaska Airlines: https://archive.is/wnICf Amazon: https://archive.is/lBR4u AMD: https://archive.is/i3krt American Airlines: https://archive.is/XBwhw American Express: https://archive.is/kzWXa American Apparel: https://archive.is/ETfYw Apple Music: https://archive.is/cj97E Ancestry: https://archive.is/5Q9JW Armani: https://archive.is/hX6Yw Astro Gaming: https://archive.is/9aWhf AT&T: https://archive.is/OzC04 Atlantic Records: https://archive.is/65QQq AWS: https://archive.is/NXNAG AXE: https://archive.is/Xpxhw Barclays Bank: https://archive.is/9EAl4 Barnes & Noble: https://archive.is/PCPKn Bandcamp: https://archive.is/5QQBT Bank of America: https://archive.is/FH1O0 Bayer: https://archive.is/iT3EG Bergdorf Goodman: https://archive.is/nQiPA Bethesda: https://archive.is/2xeNE Ben & Jerry's: https://archive.is/BqHRv Billboard: https://archive.is/Ruuv8 BMW: https://archive.is/lRN51 BP: https://archive.is/0qSwy Booking.com: https://archive.is/CZAs7 Boost Mobile: https://archive.is/pLnAf Bratz: https://archive.is/vOA1d Burger King: https://archive.is/U9VzB Bungie: https://archive.is/81KHV Burberry: https://archive.is/ha0jP Burt's Bees: https://archive.is/4NbLi Cadillac: https://archive.is/bS60C Call of Duty: https://archive.is/DEJA6 Capcom: https://archive.is/S1BgN Capitol Records: https://archive.is/jeUpY Canada Goose: https://archive.is/y2nLo Cartoon Network: https://archive.is/CxAd7 Chess.com: https://archive.is/nmguY Chick-fil-A: https://archive.is/yiviH Chipotle: https://archive.is/Rk9zI Chips Ahoy: https://archive.is/wOrC7 Cisco: https://archive.is/fNvdP Citigroup: https://archive.is/36fkF Coca Cola: https://archive.is/bzTHi Colourpop Cosmetics: https://archive.is/AapIR Conde Nast: https://archive.is/ChMdI Converse: https://archive.is//sKjmg CORSAIR: https://archive.is/5S5DY Creative Commons: https://archive.is/kPdCO Criterion Collection: https://archive.is/JZ2Sd Crunchyroll: https://archive.is/q7Ucj CW: https://archive.is/JumZU CVS: https://archive.is/DbBSV DHL Express: https://archive.is/r4Pmp Dell: https://archive.is/IeI9j Degree: https://archive.is/SItaW Devolver Digital: https://archive.is/xcaEH DIRECTV: https://archive.is/hhBG4 Discord: https://archive.is/hGtDw Disney: https://archive.is/wldfM Dollar Shave Club: https://archive.is/0r84H Doritos: https://archive.is/nLHv0 DoorDash: https://archive.is/vhTW2 Doulingo: https://archive.is/v9Wpk Dribbble: https://archive.is/TDWFY Dropbox: https://archive.is/O2ygm E! News: https://archive.is/3PJyz EA: https://archive.is/92ALS Eaton: https://archive.is/ezfyE eBay: https://archive.is/TYTIz Eight Sleep: https://archive.is/IiV7n ESPN: https://archive.is/1I5Tf Etsy: https://archive.is/FtTof FedEx: https://archive.is/kKVJp Fender: https://archive.is/OGjBM Figma: https://archive.is/hNpcE FILA: https://archive.is/d6bZ6 Fitbit: https://archive.is/Smx2g Foot Locker: https://archive.is/XRL65 Formula 1: https://archive.is/FCpBG FOX: https://archive.is/p2BvT Frosted Mini Wheats: https://archive.is/vrEYN Funimation: https://archive.is/sfN8E GameSpot: https://archive.is/zEkO3 Gartner: https://archive.is/QC8tz Gatorade: https://archive.is/fo7wl Genentech: https://archive.is/phHtt General Motors: https://archive.is/IP0a6 Gibson: https://archive.is/qJYZY Glossier: https://archive.is/IYlXB GoDaddy: https://archive.is/VEMk4 Goldman Sachs: https://archive.is/TA2h0 GoFundMe: https://archive.is/Be0fJ Google: https://archive.is/DK2T8 GoPro: https://archive.is/Aakvo Gorilla Glue: https://archive.is/0R9ya Grammarly: https://archive.is/Su1PT Grindr: https://archive.is/Z6KcW Guerilla Collective: https://archive.is/TTchM Gumroad: https://archive.is/oZMr7 Gushers: https://archive.is/3Dju7 Habitat for Humanity: https://archive.is/B81pI Harry's: https://archive.is/mE4NN HBO: https://archive.is/oiUyY HBO Max: https://archive.is/LGsPt Headup: https://archive.is/G8ygg Help Scout: https://archive.is//D8DCs Hershey's: https://archive.is/ZQ5zD H&M: https://archive.is/A9ONJ Home Depot: https://archive.is/KjUtA Honda: https://archive.is/4UYtd HP: https://archive.is/BO2tc Hulu: https://archive.is/4CyO2 Humana: https://archive.is/RMRmE Humble Bundle: https://archive.is/YXDb6 HyperX: https://archive.is/ZfHYp IBM: https://archive.is/ij3Q1 IKEA: https://archive.is/piwcs IMAX: https://archive.is/OiCj1 Indiegogo: https://archive.is/jrDZk itch.io: https://archive.is/UTsTi Intel: https://archive.is/93D5q Invision: https://archive.is/UZkK1 ITV: https://archive.is/yD1pS Kickstarter: https://archive.is/0zwng Lacoste: https://archive.is/T7nwc Lego: https://archive.is/UKFhD Levi's: https://archive.is/KizLO Lenovo: https://archive.is/aRuDu Lexus: https://archive.is/71b2c LinkedIn: https://archive.is/sX5zb L'Oreal Paris: https://archive.is/Jfelo Logitech: https://archive.is/vf6J7 Lowe's: https://archive.is/V5UFz Lucky Brand: https://archive.is/fY2Mw Lululemon: https://archive.is/rjCRV Lumosity: https://archive.is/Nu1Od Louis Vuitton: https://archive.is/nGZe8 Lyft: https://archive.is/UXl3k Madden NFL 20: https://archive.is/CTUoi Marvel Entertainment: https://archive.is/Ptup6 Mastercard: https://archive.is/K0n1d MATTEL: https://archive.is/bvsqN McAfee: https://archive.is/IGXA1 McDonald's: https://archive.is/jOZ65 Merck: https://archive.is/Uq30E Mercedes Benz: https://archive.is/bs8y6 Met Life: https://archive.is/Dukhi Metropolitan Opera: https://archive.fo/wecQ2 Microsoft: https://archive.is/A7Vjv MOD Pizza: https://archive.is/y6tt2 Mozilla: https://archive.is/m1aLg Napster: https://archive.is/fVY1s NASCAR: https://archive.is/LG2hU Ncsoft: https://archive.is/OVPVP Netflix: https://archive.is/UVSEr New Balance: https://archive.is/NyGnG New York Life: https://archive.is/HVVVk NFL: https://archive.is/G4yq4 NHL: https://archive.is/lYbyG Niantic: https://archive.is/UdKYR Nickelodeon: https://archive.is/JWSPQ Nike: https://archive.is/UXYBy Nintendo: https://archive.is/5UOjp Nordstrom: https://archive.is/A7mUU North Face: https://archive.is/rq1Cb Old Spice: https://archive.is/1UK5d OnlyFans: https://archive.is/EFs5C Oreo: https://archive.is/UFa5r Paramount Pictures: https://archive.is/ixXHd Paramount Network: https://archive.is/BCAX3 Patreon: https://archive.is/wzfM5 Peloton: https://archive.is/d36k7 Pepsi Co: https://archive.is/9S5ow Pfizer Inc: https://archive.is/A6hby Playstation: https://archive.is/52Vvl Plex: https://archive.is/9szCf Pokemon: https://archive.is/p9zuP Popeye's Chicken: https://archive.is/CzlHd Pop-Tarts: https://archive.is/8cMGG Pornhub: https://archive.is/nciUB Porsche: https://archive.is/VrmlZ Pringles: https://archive.is/1WpA1 Procter & Gamble: https://archive.is/JSMO4 Puget Systems: https://archive.is/4Zcu7 PUMA: https://archive.is/lHx9j Pusheen: https://archive.is/71dL1 Qualcomm: https://archive.is/syYmb Quicken Loans: https://archive.is/SmDfJ Reddit: https://archive.is/H09M8 RedHat: https://archive.is/ObTZu Red Lobster: https://archive.is/aIUyy Red Wing: https://archive.is/LLCVv Reebok: https://archive.is/v0nat Reese's: https://archive.is/Rc4pJ Rice Krispies: https://archive.is/U4Zn9 Riot Games: https://archive.is/2XH97 Ritz: https://archive.is/S03V2 Rockstar Games: https://archive.is/QdcPI Salesforce: https://archive.is/t1qZB Sanofi: https://archive.is//ErmGO Scholastic: https://archive.is/fFmX3 Sega: https://archive.is/9YyUJ Sesame Street: https://archive.is/5he9K Society Generale US: https://archive.is/IoUgp Showtime: https://archive.is/YTPVw Sketch: https://archive.is/QvXDT Slack: https://archive.is/gF9ym Sephora: https://archive.is/Gm7Rc Shopify: https://archive.is/iq5jB Skillshare: https://archive.is/JX5em Snap: https://archive.is/HcGGQ Snapchat: https://archive.is/5reL4 Sony: https://archive.is/1PtlU Soundcloud: https://archive.is/H3ZDC Spotify: https://archive.is/ufTeo Square Enix: https://archive.is/qmPIX STARZ: https://archive.is/eQ4YG Starbucks: https://archive.is/EENlS Star Wars: https://archive.is/xnSgt Subway: https://archive.is/D5F8H Supreme New York: https://archive.is/KqeQs Sysco Corporation: https://archive.is/WyXx8 Taco Bell: https://archive.is/LLY9l Target: https://archive.is/YoIrO TBS: https://archive.is/N0QhU Tesco: https://archive.is/hZS7B Thatgamecompany: https://archive.is/7po1C Ticketmaster: https://archive.is/VkhNC Tide: https://archive.is/TzcFh TikTok: https://archive.is/bt2vy Timberland: https://archive.is/HZtxv Tinder: https://archive.is/YaY2y TMobile: https://archive.is//KB2lG Trident: https://archive.is/lMnnt Tumblr: https://archive.is/i9fMQ Twitch: https://archive.is/DAmR5 Twitter: https://archive.is/auIgi Uber: https://archive.is/RrScn Uber Eats: https://archive.is/UwwQS Ubisoft: https://archive.is/0qMff Ugg: https://archive.is/YZuWv Ulta Beauty: https://archive.is/6ZESx Under Armor: https://archive.is/WuYMM UnitedHealth Group: https://archive.is/rzQXF Vanguard: https://archive.is/Y12IM Vans: https://archive.is/5nYag VeggieTales: https://archive.is/ocjzA Verizon: https://archive.is/hPZoJ VERSACE: https://archive.is/wWsxK Vevo: https://archive.is/MVtrR Via: https://archive.is/fFIvU ViacomCBS: https://archive.is/uCGXy Virgin Records: https://archive.is/QiykN Virta: https://archive.is/7e9KT VIZ: https://archive.is/eMuIW Vivaldi: https://archive.is/QO9do Wal Mart: https://archive.is/iJzNo Warner Bros https://archive.is/F1Tqn Warner Records: https://archive.is/Mm6qb Well's Fargo: https://archive.is/CGA4n Wendy's: https://archive.is/7X4Nu WeWork: https://archive.is/TEpa7 XBox: https://archive.is/6zdVS Yamaha Music USA: https://archive.is/ANDkF Yelp: https://archive.is/eU4NS YouTube: https://archive.is/5qz6a Zara: https://archive.is/t2QeR Zildijian: https://archive.fo/o6Tqi Zoom: https://archive.is/7o03X

We want to give a hat tip to Ashley Rae Goldenberg , who posted the following piece on Medium./ Antifa / protesters / riots. This is so that the public can make informed decisions about what businesses to patronize, especially if said public does NOT support the rioting and the extremely left-leaning elitism on display. For many of us, the propensity of leftist activists to use anything, even the death of a man, to promote their views is disgusting. A good way for businesses to discover this and get their alignment right is to boycott them.The list includes an archive link that shows what the company named actually said. One can exercise their own good judgement about what they wish to support through their dollars.So, here is the list, and what Ashley has to say about it, with our own emphasis added.The news cycle over the last two weeks made a magic switch from coronavirus to the reopening of states to the so-called "George Floyd" riots. As has been written earlier, one of the great travesties about the killing of Mr. Floyd is that the first medical examiner report found no signs of death by asphyxiation at all, which is the primary story being circulated through most media outlets - not just liberal ones, but Fox, and even Dr Steve Turley's video broadcasts.For the most part, I believe that this common "acknowledgement of tragedy" is kind of a way to save face and to appear kind and compassionate. However, there are certainly those of us who feel and perceive that this was not at all a killing by a brutal cop, but something else.The presence of fentanyl and methamphetamine discovered in Mr. Floyd's body and the long pause in the police vehicle suggest a different story entirely - one of drug-induced physical fighting, perhaps, or out-of-control behavior that might have followed the same pattern as Michael Brown's attacking police officer Darren Wilson , leading to Officer Wilson's shooting Brown dead in self-defense. This same pattern was also how the Trayvon Martin / George Zimmerman altercation was eventually recognized to be - that these were NOT unarmed black men getting gunned down by brutal white police officers, but quite the opposite.While no one knows for sure yet about George Floyd, the whole media and nation talks about marching and demonstrating, reducing the police force (a completely insane idea), and to that, a number of retailers have joined in, pledging their support for afficted blacks everywhere.This of course may also be a feeble attempt at self-defense, where the company is trying to say "leave me alone! I support you! Leave me alone" This did not work for CNN at all.(Promotion embedded)