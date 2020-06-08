looting target store

Rioters, probably Black Lives Matter, destroying a Target cashier's station.
We want to give a hat tip to Ashley Rae Goldenberg, who posted the following piece on Medium. Ms Goldberg lists 279 companies who are on record as supporting Black Lives Matter / Antifa / protesters / riots. This is so that the public can make informed decisions about what businesses to patronize, especially if said public does NOT support the rioting and the extremely left-leaning elitism on display. For many of us, the propensity of leftist activists to use anything, even the death of a man, to promote their views is disgusting. A good way for businesses to discover this and get their alignment right is to boycott them.


Comment: Medium has since suspended Ms. Goldenberg's page.


The list includes an archive link that shows what the company named actually said. One can exercise their own good judgement about what they wish to support through their dollars.

So, here is the list, and what Ashley has to say about it, with our own emphasis added.
Hi! This is a list of all of the "woke" companies (and brands) that are supporting violent protests across the United States. Despite the chaos, destruction, and deaths, "woke" companies across the country have still come out in support of #BlackLivesMatter, Antifa terrorists, and general criminals.

Please consider using this list to guide in what businesses you wish to support. Please also consider using this list the next time someone makes the argument that we are living in a white supremacist country with institutionalized racism. If major companies consider supporting violent rioters and looters good for their bottom line, your cause isn't oppressed.

To keep this list from becoming unwieldy, I'm only including one statement per company. Many of these companies have issued multiple statements in support of the insurrection across the country, some even fighting in the comments section with fans, but it's overwhelming as it is.

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter if you find anything you'd like to contribute to this list. I'm more likely to see your contribution to this list if you follow and tweet at me or DM me directly. If you found this list useful, please consider making a contribution (via PayPal or Patreon for now) to help me out. You are under no obligation, but I am an investigative reporter out of work, which is why I have enough time to make this list and continuously update it.

*A note on some of the comments I've received: quite a few of the statements are generic "racism is bad" statements. That is true. However, these companies would not be coming out with any public statements about racism, and especially not any public statements declaring "Black Lives Matter," if not for the current riots occurring now all around the world. The timing is not a mere coincidence. Therefore, when a company posts that it is in "solidarity" with the black community now, the company actually means solidarity with the riots.

**If you are using Firefox, the archive links may not work for you. Please consider switching to Brave, a preferred browser created by a fellow thought criminal.

Thank you.

Companies defending the rioters:
  1. 23andme: https://archive.is/Mjbwk
  2. 72andSunny: https://archive.is/B1x7Y
  3. AbbVie: https://archive.is/Q2Vqj
  4. Abbey Road Studios: https://archive.is/AJlrg
  5. The Academy (the Oscars): https://archive.is/cNRYf
  6. Activision Blizzard: https://archive.is/qfRJ1
  7. Adidas: https://archive.is/ezQ22
  8. Airbnb: https://archive.is/GmMjl
  9. Alaska Airlines: https://archive.is/wnICf
  10. Amazon: https://archive.is/lBR4u
  11. AMD: https://archive.is/i3krt
  12. American Airlines: https://archive.is/XBwhw
  13. American Express: https://archive.is/kzWXa
  14. American Apparel: https://archive.is/ETfYw
  15. Apple Music: https://archive.is/cj97E
  16. Ancestry: https://archive.is/5Q9JW
  17. Armani: https://archive.is/hX6Yw
  18. Astro Gaming: https://archive.is/9aWhf
  19. AT&T: https://archive.is/OzC04
  20. Atlantic Records: https://archive.is/65QQq
  21. AWS: https://archive.is/NXNAG
  22. AXE: https://archive.is/Xpxhw
  23. Barclays Bank: https://archive.is/9EAl4
  24. Barnes & Noble: https://archive.is/PCPKn
  25. Bandcamp: https://archive.is/5QQBT
  26. Bank of America: https://archive.is/FH1O0
  27. Bayer: https://archive.is/iT3EG
  28. Bergdorf Goodman: https://archive.is/nQiPA
  29. Bethesda: https://archive.is/2xeNE
  30. Ben & Jerry's: https://archive.is/BqHRv
  31. Billboard: https://archive.is/Ruuv8
  32. BMW: https://archive.is/lRN51
  33. BP: https://archive.is/0qSwy
  34. Booking.com: https://archive.is/CZAs7
  35. Boost Mobile: https://archive.is/pLnAf
  36. Bratz: https://archive.is/vOA1d
  37. Burger King: https://archive.is/U9VzB
  38. Bungie: https://archive.is/81KHV
  39. Burberry: https://archive.is/ha0jP
  40. Burt's Bees: https://archive.is/4NbLi
  41. Cadillac: https://archive.is/bS60C
  42. Call of Duty: https://archive.is/DEJA6
  43. Capcom: https://archive.is/S1BgN
  44. Capitol Records: https://archive.is/jeUpY
  45. Canada Goose: https://archive.is/y2nLo
  46. Cartoon Network: https://archive.is/CxAd7
  47. Chess.com: https://archive.is/nmguY
  48. Chick-fil-A: https://archive.is/yiviH
  49. Chipotle: https://archive.is/Rk9zI
  50. Chips Ahoy: https://archive.is/wOrC7
  51. Cisco: https://archive.is/fNvdP
  52. Citigroup: https://archive.is/36fkF
  53. Coca Cola: https://archive.is/bzTHi
  54. Colourpop Cosmetics: https://archive.is/AapIR
  55. Conde Nast: https://archive.is/ChMdI
  56. Converse: https://archive.is//sKjmg
  57. CORSAIR: https://archive.is/5S5DY
  58. Creative Commons: https://archive.is/kPdCO
  59. Criterion Collection: https://archive.is/JZ2Sd
  60. Crunchyroll: https://archive.is/q7Ucj
  61. CW: https://archive.is/JumZU
  62. CVS: https://archive.is/DbBSV
  63. DHL Express: https://archive.is/r4Pmp
  64. Dell: https://archive.is/IeI9j
  65. Degree: https://archive.is/SItaW
  66. Devolver Digital: https://archive.is/xcaEH
  67. DIRECTV: https://archive.is/hhBG4
  68. Discord: https://archive.is/hGtDw
  69. Disney: https://archive.is/wldfM
  70. Dollar Shave Club: https://archive.is/0r84H
  71. Doritos: https://archive.is/nLHv0
  72. DoorDash: https://archive.is/vhTW2
  73. Doulingo: https://archive.is/v9Wpk
  74. Dribbble: https://archive.is/TDWFY
  75. Dropbox: https://archive.is/O2ygm
  76. E! News: https://archive.is/3PJyz
  77. EA: https://archive.is/92ALS
  78. Eaton: https://archive.is/ezfyE
  79. eBay: https://archive.is/TYTIz
  80. Eight Sleep: https://archive.is/IiV7n
  81. ESPN: https://archive.is/1I5Tf
  82. Etsy: https://archive.is/FtTof
  83. FedEx: https://archive.is/kKVJp
  84. Fender: https://archive.is/OGjBM
  85. Figma: https://archive.is/hNpcE
  86. FILA: https://archive.is/d6bZ6
  87. Fitbit: https://archive.is/Smx2g
  88. Foot Locker: https://archive.is/XRL65
  89. Formula 1: https://archive.is/FCpBG
  90. FOX: https://archive.is/p2BvT
  91. Frosted Mini Wheats: https://archive.is/vrEYN
  92. Funimation: https://archive.is/sfN8E
  93. GameSpot: https://archive.is/zEkO3
  94. Gartner: https://archive.is/QC8tz
  95. Gatorade: https://archive.is/fo7wl
  96. Genentech: https://archive.is/phHtt
  97. General Motors: https://archive.is/IP0a6
  98. Gibson: https://archive.is/qJYZY
  99. Glossier: https://archive.is/IYlXB
  100. GoDaddy: https://archive.is/VEMk4
  101. Goldman Sachs: https://archive.is/TA2h0
  102. GoFundMe: https://archive.is/Be0fJ
  103. Google: https://archive.is/DK2T8
  104. GoPro: https://archive.is/Aakvo
  105. Gorilla Glue: https://archive.is/0R9ya
  106. Grammarly: https://archive.is/Su1PT
  107. Grindr: https://archive.is/Z6KcW
  108. Guerilla Collective: https://archive.is/TTchM
  109. Gumroad: https://archive.is/oZMr7
  110. Gushers: https://archive.is/3Dju7
  111. Habitat for Humanity: https://archive.is/B81pI
  112. Harry's: https://archive.is/mE4NN
  113. HBO: https://archive.is/oiUyY
  114. HBO Max: https://archive.is/LGsPt
  115. Headup: https://archive.is/G8ygg
  116. Help Scout: https://archive.is//D8DCs
  117. Hershey's: https://archive.is/ZQ5zD
  118. H&M: https://archive.is/A9ONJ
  119. Home Depot: https://archive.is/KjUtA
  120. Honda: https://archive.is/4UYtd
  121. HP: https://archive.is/BO2tc
  122. Hulu: https://archive.is/4CyO2
  123. Humana: https://archive.is/RMRmE
  124. Humble Bundle: https://archive.is/YXDb6
  125. HyperX: https://archive.is/ZfHYp
  126. IBM: https://archive.is/ij3Q1
  127. IKEA: https://archive.is/piwcs
  128. IMAX: https://archive.is/OiCj1
  129. Indiegogo: https://archive.is/jrDZk
  130. itch.io: https://archive.is/UTsTi
  131. Intel: https://archive.is/93D5q
  132. Invision: https://archive.is/UZkK1
  133. ITV: https://archive.is/yD1pS
  134. Kickstarter: https://archive.is/0zwng
  135. Lacoste: https://archive.is/T7nwc
  136. Lego: https://archive.is/UKFhD
  137. Levi's: https://archive.is/KizLO
  138. Lenovo: https://archive.is/aRuDu
  139. Lexus: https://archive.is/71b2c
  140. LinkedIn: https://archive.is/sX5zb
  141. L'Oreal Paris: https://archive.is/Jfelo
  142. Logitech: https://archive.is/vf6J7
  143. Lowe's: https://archive.is/V5UFz
  144. Lucky Brand: https://archive.is/fY2Mw
  145. Lululemon: https://archive.is/rjCRV
  146. Lumosity: https://archive.is/Nu1Od
  147. Louis Vuitton: https://archive.is/nGZe8
  148. Lyft: https://archive.is/UXl3k
  149. Madden NFL 20: https://archive.is/CTUoi
  150. Marvel Entertainment: https://archive.is/Ptup6
  151. Mastercard: https://archive.is/K0n1d
  152. MATTEL: https://archive.is/bvsqN
  153. McAfee: https://archive.is/IGXA1
  154. McDonald's: https://archive.is/jOZ65
  155. Merck: https://archive.is/Uq30E
  156. Mercedes Benz: https://archive.is/bs8y6
  157. Met Life: https://archive.is/Dukhi
  158. Metropolitan Opera: https://archive.fo/wecQ2
  159. Microsoft: https://archive.is/A7Vjv
  160. MOD Pizza: https://archive.is/y6tt2
  161. Mozilla: https://archive.is/m1aLg
  162. Napster: https://archive.is/fVY1s
  163. NASCAR: https://archive.is/LG2hU
  164. Ncsoft: https://archive.is/OVPVP
  165. Netflix: https://archive.is/UVSEr
  166. New Balance: https://archive.is/NyGnG
  167. New York Life: https://archive.is/HVVVk
  168. NFL: https://archive.is/G4yq4
  169. NHL: https://archive.is/lYbyG
  170. Niantic: https://archive.is/UdKYR
  171. Nickelodeon: https://archive.is/JWSPQ
  172. Nike: https://archive.is/UXYBy
  173. Nintendo: https://archive.is/5UOjp
  174. Nordstrom: https://archive.is/A7mUU
  175. North Face: https://archive.is/rq1Cb
  176. Old Spice: https://archive.is/1UK5d
  177. OnlyFans: https://archive.is/EFs5C
  178. Oreo: https://archive.is/UFa5r
  179. Paramount Pictures: https://archive.is/ixXHd
  180. Paramount Network: https://archive.is/BCAX3
  181. Patreon: https://archive.is/wzfM5
  182. Peloton: https://archive.is/d36k7
  183. Pepsi Co: https://archive.is/9S5ow
  184. Pfizer Inc: https://archive.is/A6hby
  185. Playstation: https://archive.is/52Vvl
  186. Plex: https://archive.is/9szCf
  187. Pokemon: https://archive.is/p9zuP
  188. Popeye's Chicken: https://archive.is/CzlHd
  189. Pop-Tarts: https://archive.is/8cMGG
  190. Pornhub: https://archive.is/nciUB
  191. Porsche: https://archive.is/VrmlZ
  192. Pringles: https://archive.is/1WpA1
  193. Procter & Gamble: https://archive.is/JSMO4
  194. Puget Systems: https://archive.is/4Zcu7
  195. PUMA: https://archive.is/lHx9j
  196. Pusheen: https://archive.is/71dL1
  197. Qualcomm: https://archive.is/syYmb
  198. Quicken Loans: https://archive.is/SmDfJ
  199. Reddit: https://archive.is/H09M8
  200. RedHat: https://archive.is/ObTZu
  201. Red Lobster: https://archive.is/aIUyy
  202. Red Wing: https://archive.is/LLCVv
  203. Reebok: https://archive.is/v0nat
  204. Reese's: https://archive.is/Rc4pJ
  205. Rice Krispies: https://archive.is/U4Zn9
  206. Riot Games: https://archive.is/2XH97
  207. Ritz: https://archive.is/S03V2
  208. Rockstar Games: https://archive.is/QdcPI
  209. Salesforce: https://archive.is/t1qZB
  210. Sanofi: https://archive.is//ErmGO
  211. Scholastic: https://archive.is/fFmX3
  212. Sega: https://archive.is/9YyUJ
  213. Sesame Street: https://archive.is/5he9K
  214. Society Generale US: https://archive.is/IoUgp
  215. Showtime: https://archive.is/YTPVw
  216. Sketch: https://archive.is/QvXDT
  217. Slack: https://archive.is/gF9ym
  218. Sephora: https://archive.is/Gm7Rc
  219. Shopify: https://archive.is/iq5jB
  220. Skillshare: https://archive.is/JX5em
  221. Snap: https://archive.is/HcGGQ
  222. Snapchat: https://archive.is/5reL4
  223. Sony: https://archive.is/1PtlU
  224. Soundcloud: https://archive.is/H3ZDC
  225. Spotify: https://archive.is/ufTeo
  226. Square Enix: https://archive.is/qmPIX
  227. STARZ: https://archive.is/eQ4YG
  228. Starbucks: https://archive.is/EENlS
  229. Star Wars: https://archive.is/xnSgt
  230. Subway: https://archive.is/D5F8H
  231. Supreme New York: https://archive.is/KqeQs
  232. Sysco Corporation: https://archive.is/WyXx8
  233. Taco Bell: https://archive.is/LLY9l
  234. Target: https://archive.is/YoIrO
  235. TBS: https://archive.is/N0QhU
  236. Tesco: https://archive.is/hZS7B
  237. Thatgamecompany: https://archive.is/7po1C
  238. Ticketmaster: https://archive.is/VkhNC
  239. Tide: https://archive.is/TzcFh
  240. TikTok: https://archive.is/bt2vy
  241. Timberland: https://archive.is/HZtxv
  242. Tinder: https://archive.is/YaY2y
  243. TMobile: https://archive.is//KB2lG
  244. Trident: https://archive.is/lMnnt
  245. Tumblr: https://archive.is/i9fMQ
  246. Twitch: https://archive.is/DAmR5
  247. Twitter: https://archive.is/auIgi
  248. Uber: https://archive.is/RrScn
  249. Uber Eats: https://archive.is/UwwQS
  250. Ubisoft: https://archive.is/0qMff
  251. Ugg: https://archive.is/YZuWv
  252. Ulta Beauty: https://archive.is/6ZESx
  253. Under Armor: https://archive.is/WuYMM
  254. UnitedHealth Group: https://archive.is/rzQXF
  255. Vanguard: https://archive.is/Y12IM
  256. Vans: https://archive.is/5nYag
  257. VeggieTales: https://archive.is/ocjzA
  258. Verizon: https://archive.is/hPZoJ
  259. VERSACE: https://archive.is/wWsxK
  260. Vevo: https://archive.is/MVtrR
  261. Via: https://archive.is/fFIvU
  262. ViacomCBS: https://archive.is/uCGXy
  263. Virgin Records: https://archive.is/QiykN
  264. Virta: https://archive.is/7e9KT
  265. VIZ: https://archive.is/eMuIW
  266. Vivaldi: https://archive.is/QO9do
  267. Wal Mart: https://archive.is/iJzNo
  268. Warner Bros https://archive.is/F1Tqn
  269. Warner Records: https://archive.is/Mm6qb
  270. Well's Fargo: https://archive.is/CGA4n
  271. Wendy's: https://archive.is/7X4Nu
  272. WeWork: https://archive.is/TEpa7
  273. XBox: https://archive.is/6zdVS
  274. Yamaha Music USA: https://archive.is/ANDkF
  275. Yelp: https://archive.is/eU4NS
  276. YouTube: https://archive.is/5qz6a
  277. Zara: https://archive.is/t2QeR
  278. Zildijian: https://archive.fo/o6Tqi
  279. Zoom: https://archive.is/7o03X
The news cycle over the last two weeks made a magic switch from coronavirus to the reopening of states to the so-called "George Floyd" riots. As has been written earlier, one of the great travesties about the killing of Mr. Floyd is that the first medical examiner report found no signs of death by asphyxiation at all, which is the primary story being circulated through most media outlets - not just liberal ones, but Fox, and even Dr Steve Turley's video broadcasts.

For the most part, I believe that this common "acknowledgement of tragedy" is kind of a way to save face and to appear kind and compassionate. However, there are certainly those of us who feel and perceive that this was not at all a killing by a brutal cop, but something else.

The presence of fentanyl and methamphetamine discovered in Mr. Floyd's body and the long pause in the police vehicle suggest a different story entirely - one of drug-induced physical fighting, perhaps, or out-of-control behavior that might have followed the same pattern as Michael Brown's attacking police officer Darren Wilson, leading to Officer Wilson's shooting Brown dead in self-defense. This same pattern was also how the Trayvon Martin / George Zimmerman altercation was eventually recognized to be - that these were NOT unarmed black men getting gunned down by brutal white police officers, but quite the opposite.

While no one knows for sure yet about George Floyd, the whole media and nation talks about marching and demonstrating, reducing the police force (a completely insane idea), and to that, a number of retailers have joined in, pledging their support for afficted blacks everywhere. This is largely a marketing wave: if a company appears to be expressing compassion for Mr. Floyd et al, then that company will attract customers. This of course may also be a feeble attempt at self-defense, where the company is trying to say "leave me alone! I support you! Leave me alone" This did not work for CNN at all.

