An undercover journalist with Project Veritas successfully infiltrated Portland's Rose City Antifa cell, capturing footage of a meeting in which members discussed how toAntifa has been a fixture at the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality (with varying degrees of success ) which began after the May 25 death of 46-year-old black man George Floyd at the hands of white Minneapolice police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes as onlookers begged him to stop.According to National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien on Sunday, the violence ""Consider like, destroying your enemy. Not like delivering a really awesome right hand, right eye, left eye blow you know. It's not boxing, its not kickboxing, it's like destroying your enemy.""The whole goal of this, right, is to get out there and do dangerous things as safely as possible," said Rose City Antifa member 'Ashes'.said the Project Veritas undercover journalist.Watch:"Project Veritas does not condone any violence whatsoever. It is a sad time in our nation's history with Antifa activists hijacking #blacklivesmatter protests in cities across the country, attacking the police and engaging in violence," said Project Veritas Founder and CEO, James O'Keefe.To that end, the Rose City Antifa cell has repeatedly planned for, and engaged in "direct confrontation" with participants in pro-Trump rallies. In 2018, they notably clashed with members of Patriot Prayer and the pro-Trump "Proud Boys," which resulted in a viral video of a member of Antifa being knocked out during a melee started by the violent "resistance" group.And in 2017, Berkeley police recovered several caches of weapons from members of Antifa who were had planned to attack Trump supporters.You know, terrorist stuff...