Police in New York are increasing their presence in subways Friday after members of the far-left Antifa movement called for a mass protest against law enforcement and transit fares.The Police Benevolent Association of New York City issued a strong warning ahead of Friday's Antifa demonstration, urging New Yorkers to "pay close attention.""This is [the] true endgame of the anti-police movement, an end of all policing & destruction of public order," the group said in a tweet. "Our members have spent their careers -- and in some cases given their lives -- to bring public safety back to NYC. We can't go backwards.""The mood for J31 is simple: f--- your $2.75. No cops on the MTA, free transit, no harassment period and full accessibility... F--- the police."The group continued that it would use a "diversity of tactics" to have their demands met.A spokesperson with the NYPD told Fox News in an email Friday morning that it "is aware of the demonstration and will have an adequate police presence in place."