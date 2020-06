© Coer d'Alene/Post Falls Press

Soon, more armed men, self-described as a loosely formed group of patriots, arrived. They took up posts at corners on both sides of Sherman Avenue.



Later, they were joined by hundreds of citizens packing rifles, semi-automatic weapons, handguns, and bows and arrows.



The sidewalks were packed with people walking up and down Sherman Avenue, firearms proudly displayed for all to see.



They carried guns, had them holstered around their hips and had them strapped across their backs.

"I'm telling you... if you guys are thinking about coming to Coeur d'Alene to riot or loot, you better fuckin think again, because we ain't havin it over here."



"Everybody's out and strapped... getting ready for the so-called invasion."

