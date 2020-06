© Dave Killen/The Oregonian



A conservative writer and videographer in Portland is seeking $900,000 from left-wing activists that he says repeatedly beat, robbed and terrorized him for filming them in the streets.Andy Ngo lists five people by name and another 50 "John Does" in a civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Multnomah County Circuit Court.He now boasts nearly 400,000 followers on Twitter, more than any news organization in Portland, including The Oregonian/OregonLive. A forthcoming book of his, " Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy ," shares the same publisher as titles by Donald Trump Jr. and Newt Gingrich.Less than a week later, on May 7, a man who routinely attends protests in Portland threw an "unknown liquid" on Ngo's head and swiped his phone inside a local gym, court documents allege. Footage of the melee generated national headlines and helped spark calls among conservatives to label antifa a "domestic terrorist organization," a refrain that has resurfaced in recent days as nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd have at times led to riots and looting.The suit offers no evidence that any of Ngo's suspect assailants were members of Rose City Antifa, nor does it show how the loosely organized group directed attacks against him.The named defendants in the suit — Benjamin Bolen, John Hacker, Corbyn Bylea, Joseph Christian Evans and Madison Lee Allen — could not be reached for comment. Rose City Antifa did not respond to request for comment.The video features a man wearing a black mask and hooded sweatshirt who claims that he went undercover as an antifa "prospect" and attended secret meetings held by the group at the In Other Words bookstore in Northeast Portland.Some of the heavily edited footage shot during the supposed meetings appears to show people talking about political tactics, eye gouging and "destroying your enemy."It is unclear when precisely the footage was captured. In Other Words closed in June 2018.