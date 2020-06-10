© REUTERS/Jason Redmond

After police in Seattle, Washington retreated from the Capitol Hill neighborhood, protesters took over the abandoned 'regime' precinct and erected barricades to mark an 'autonomous zone' for several blocks around it.Journalist Julio Rosas tweeted photos from the 'zone,' including flyers demanding that Seattle PD be defunded, and declaring that police "will always be racist because capitalism requires inequality."Journalist Andy Ngo described the group in control of the area as "Antifa," and cited tweets to suggest there were armed guards among them.Sympathizers have described the atmosphere inside the zone as "wonderful" and peaceful, more like a concert than anything else."Police want you to think that without them there will be chaos. But what if without them there was peace?" mused Resistance activist Joshua Potash, holding up Seattle as an example of what Democrat demands to 'defund police' might produce.Two days earlier, Seattle PD used flash-bangs and pepper spray to push back demonstrators at 11th Avenue and Pine Street, just a block away, after they had moved a security barricade and allegedly threw objects at officers. Protesters insisted that tear gas had been used, but police denied it, saying they had not violated the 30-day moratorium on the substance declared by Mayor Jenny Durkan, a Democrat.Maps of the zone apparently made by the activists refer to 'Captured Regime East Precinct' and also use 'regime' to refer to reported police positions.Democrats have ruled Seattle for almost 50 years. The current city council has eight Democrats and one socialist.