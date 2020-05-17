© Youtube



a major point of the exercise seems to be to get people to believe

both at the same time

1. 'Be Afraid...'

2. 'There is nothing to be afraid of...'

[T]he great majority of people will not die from this and I'll just repeat something I said right at the beginning because I think it's worth reinforcing:



Most people, a significant proportion of people, will not get this virus at all, at any point of the epidemic which is going to go on for a long period of time.



Of those who do, some of them will get the virus without even knowing it, they will have the virus with no symptoms at all, asymptomatic carriage, and we know that happens.



Of those who get symptoms, the great majority, probably 80%, will have a mild or moderate disease. Might be bad enough for them to have to go to bed for a few days, not bad enough for them to have to go to the doctor.



An unfortunate minority will have to go as far as hospital, but the majority of those will just need oxygen and will then leave hospital.



And then a minority of those will end up having to go to severe end critical care and some of those sadly will die.



But that's a minority, it's 1% or possibly even less than 1% overall.



And even in the highest risk group this is significantly less than 20%, ie. the great majority of people, even the very highest groups, if they catch this virus, will not die.



And I really wanted to make that point really clearly...