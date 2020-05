© My Heritage Blog/KJN

"...evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety. Today, once again, many will feel a painful separation from their loved ones but now, as then, we know, deep down, it is the right thing to do."

About the Author:

Renee Parsons has been a member of the ACLU's Florida State Board of Directors and President of the ACLU Treasure Coast Chapter. She has been an elected public official in Colorado, an environmental lobbyist with Friends of the Earth and staff member in the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC. Renee is also a student of the Quantum Field. She may be reached at rdp@comcast.net.

Some weeks ago the UN's World Health Organization recommended house to house searches for family members infected with COVID 19 and the removal of those infected into a mandatory quarantine. The American reaction was mostly 'it could never happen here' but that has not stopped House Democrats from introducing HR 6666 With 39 co-sponsors , HR 6666 could be rolled into a larger CV response legislative package yet to be introduced.With the ACLU nowhere in sight, there is no doubt of HR 6666's unconstitutionality asThe bill goes on to establish the effort toIn other words, TRACEto seek and find those infected in what may amount to enforced home invasions butall of which raises the constitutionality of the entire CV effort with the ultimate goal being mandatory worldwide vaccinations.Dr. Rashid Buttar has said thatIn addition,In other words,a maniacal control freak,Gates has been advocating for digital surveillance system for some time.Reminiscing about how British children were evacuated to the countryside during the WW II bombing of London, The Queen says it all Presumably the royal family will line up for public inspection to allow its children to be tested and quarantined, 'away from home' if necessary. Belated kudos to Harry and Meghan for making their break to freedom - they got out just in time.