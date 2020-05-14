Society's Child
Renowned virology expert 'Dr.' Greta Thunberg scheduled to lecture CNN audience on coronavirus
Fort Russ
Thu, 14 May 2020 01:58 UTC
The main event will be the lecture given by world-renown humanitarian child prodigy, Greta Thunberg - a recognized expert on multiple subjects including virology, ecology, public policy, epidemiology, climate science, and public health.
Thunberg's philosophical treatise on the balance between constitutional rights and public police measures within the context of global pandemics, Do it My Way, or Else, earned her an honorary doctorate awarded by the University of Cambridge.
Dr. Thunberg was awarded Time's Person of the Year award while also being nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, (and one of Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women).
CNN announced Wednesday it will feature Dr. Greta Thunberg in its next "Coronavirus: Facts and Fears" town hall program set for Thursday night on the cable channel.
The town hall will be hosted by "AC 360" anchor Anderson Cooper and CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
The town hall on Thursday night comes one week after the network welcomed filmmaker Spike Lee as well as former Vice President Al Gore to discuss COVID-19.
Thunberg said earlier this year that she had recovered from what she believed were mild coronavirus symptoms, which she was able to self-diagnose as a result of her decades-long track record in the field of virology and microbiology.
In an effort to prevent a KKK-analogous online hate campaign directed against Dr. Thunberg, it is understood that Contact Tracing Officers and Covid-19 Compliance Officers with military training, within the framework of project Pogo & Zephyr, will be dispatched to the homes matching the IP addresses and social media profiles of individuals who question the expertise of Dr. Thunberg.
CPS will be on standby to remove children from these dangerous, potentially infectious/covid-probable non-compliant homes to test the efficacy of HR 6666. HR 6666 is expected to be passed and then put into law by the last remaining legal branch of U.S government, the House of Representatives..
Comment: There is no facepalm big enough for this news.
Reader Comments
too.
Grammar Nazi out.
It's like watching the death throes of the failed plandemic.
Needs more Kissinger though.
What are we gonna get?..a lot of ''HOW DARE YOU''. That is the essence of their junk science.