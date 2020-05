Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is donating $100,000 to UNICEF toward efforts to protect children from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the agency announced on Thursday.Thunberg is donating the $100,000 prize she was awarded for her global activism by Human Act, and the organization is donating a similar amount to UNICEF."Like the climate crisis,," Thunberg said in the announcement . "It will affect all children, now and in the long-term, but vulnerable groups will be impacted the most., to protect health and continue education."The funds will go toward UNICEF's emergency programs to fight COVID-19, including providing soap, masks, gloves, hygiene kits, protective equipment and other support to health care systems.The United Nations released a report this month warning that children are at risk of being among the biggest victims of COIVD-19,The U.N. report found that the coronavirus crisis is having a profound effect on children's overall well-being. The report found that children in particular are facing the socio-economic impacts of the crisis and, in some cases,"Children and young people are among the most severely impacted by the knock-on effects of COVID-19, so it is only natural that they would want to do something about it," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement on Thursday."Through her activism, Greta Thunberg has proven that young people are ready to take a stand and lead change in the world. UNICEF is very pleased that Greta and her supporters have not only chosen to take a stand against this pandemic, but to do so in partnership with UNICEF," Fore added.