Following the news, you would be forgiven for thinking we had discovered an overnight cure for cancer, heart disease, diabetes and all the other serious illnesses that have taken far more loved ones than coronavirus ever will.There is no doubt that we are in a tragic and unprecedented situation.This ghastly virus has killed thousands of mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, friends and colleagues. Any death is regrettable and my thoughts go out to all of the families.But unfortunately, during my 50 year fight with cancer, we've won many battles, but we've also lost many people before their time.Cancer doesn't care about coronavirus. It's a relentless evil and it requires constant vigilance to even slow the spread.It's absolutely right to stop the treatment for some cancers in the face of coronavirus. The immunosuppressive effects of the treatment would put the patient at risk as their immune system is significantly weakened. But for others, a delay of more than a month would have a negative impact on the future prognosis.Even at the best of times the NHS works at nearly full capacity. Now, diagnostic equipment is empty and oncologists have few new patients to see. A standard radiotherapy machine can deal with around 40 patients a day. What happens when the huge backlog of patients we are accumulating all need treatment as things get back to normal? The backlog will be horrendous.So how do we fix it?People forget that before this crisis the NHS was overstretched. As the pressure builds now, I worry the dam will soon burst with awful consequences.We've seen that famously bureaucratic NHS chiefs have learnt to be more flexible. In some areas, the private sector has been able to alleviate the pressure on NHS hospitals and that is fantastic.In other areas, we could go further. Proton Beam Therapy for example, a precise and advanced form of radiotherapy which can have excellent results, has been rationed even more than usual.My network, The Rutherford Cancer Centres, has three operational centres and is capable of treating hundreds of patients who need this state-of-the-art therapy.Before the crisis the NHS have sent patients abroad to receive this treatment, now that's impossible it would make sense to embrace the private sector in the UK to ensure patients don't suffer.We want to throw our doors open to everybody. Our Proton suites have spare capacity while NHS patients have their treatments delayed - it makes no sense.Thousands of patients, many whom are undiagnosed today, will suffer unless we act now. I hope the Government is listening.Professor Karol Sikora, Chief Medical Officer, Rutherford Cancer Centres