PEERS are reportedly demanding their £323 daily allowance to log in to virtual parliamentary sessions from the comfort of their own homes.Video conferencing has been set up in The House of Lords so ageing members don't have to attend the Palace of Westminster during the coronavirus pandemicHowever, the Telegraph reports some peers are worried that means they will miss out on their daily attendance allowance -They can also normally claim travel expenses and make use of Westminster's multiple subsidised restaurant and bars.However, as the average age of a peer is 70 many are having to self-isolate in line with the Government's COVID-19 guidance.At the moment the regulations state peers should not receive their attendance allowance for 'proceedings' and only for physical 'sittings'.This has reportedly not gone down well with some of the upper house's older members.One insider told the Telegraph: "A lot of them are elderly and so cannot attend due to the rules on self-isolating but are using terms like age discrimination.of the situation if this situation is going to continue in the long run."A virtual parliament was set up in a bid to keep Britain running and MPs are meeting up online to stop them breaching social distancing rules.However, the Sun Online reported howThe Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority issued updated guidance which states every MP can access the additional cash to boost their office budget to pay for things like laptops for staff and electricity.In addition, the monthly credit limit for MPs has been increased to £10,000, a 90 day limit on expenses claims has been suspended and rules on the evidence needed for costs to be reimbursed have been relaxed.The move by the expenses watchdog has been described as 'crude' by critics amid concerns that