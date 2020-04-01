© Mike Kemp

'Disappointment after disappointment'

'The loans won't help'

if the lockdown lasts a month or more

"Small and medium-sized businesses employing less than 250 people employ most of the workforce - 23 million people.

it will be irreversible which will be catastrophic for the UK economy

Nearly a fifth of all small and medium-sized businesses in the UK are unlikely to get the cash they need to survive the next four weeks, in spite of unprecedented government support.That's according to research from a network of accountants which suggestsMany firms have told the BBC thatThe banks say they are following the rules set out by the government.Chancellor Rishi Sunak said two weeks ago that businesses would be able to walk into bank branches and discuss Coronavirus Business Interruption Loans (CBILs) of up to £5m to help them survive the shutdown.The promise from the chancellor was that "any good business in financial difficulty who needs access to cash to pay their rent, the salaries of their employees, pay suppliers, or purchase stock, will be able to access a government-backed loan, on attractive terms".However, thousands of struggling firmsMayor of London Sadiq Khan told BBC Radio 5 live that "banks have got to step up" to help small and medium-sized businesses survive during the coronavirus pandemic.Steve Lord runs Belgrave & Powell, a Nottingham-based engineering group employing 120 people and supplying services to customers such as BAE's Samlesbury site, where the F-35 and Typhoon fighter jets are made."I was heartened and astonished to see the unprecedented help that was announced by the government two weeks ago," he said. "But we put one of our most senior people on it and as each day passed it was disappointment after disappointment."Hewhich Mr Lord believes is "taking advantage of the situation". Meanwhile, he said, High Street banks were charging around 7%, however he was told it could be as long as a month before his firm got the money.Mr Lord thinksand approved lenders: "The government needs to make it so everyone's offering the same terms."The figures identifying how many businesses would not be able to access cash come from a network of accountants serving more than 12,000 small and medium-sized businesses across the country called the Corporate Finance Network.After analysing the government help on offer, those accountants say thatThe findings echo similar reports from other business groups, estimating that up to a fifth of businesses could closeBank say they're following rules set by the government, which meanBusinesses wanting to borrow more than £250,000 are being told by banks that directorsUnder CBILs, a business owner's primary residence is protected but. Under normal commercial lending, personal guarantees may also put the owner's home at risk if the loan goes bad.Joshua Wade runs a fast-growing ethical cosmetics business, Skin and Tonic, founded by his partner Sarah Hancock in 2015. He saidKirsty McGregor, founder of the Corporate Finance Network, told the BBC:"We could lose up to a million of them in the next month or so. And."Ms McGregor suggested the government needs to encourage small businesses to take over companies going bust in their area so employees can still be paid.A spokesman for the Treasury said: "The chancellor has been clear that banks should support small and medium-sized businesses during these difficult times."That is why we're taking unprecedented action to support firms, jobs and our economy through £330bn in business loans and guarantees, paying 80% of the wages of furloughed workers for three months, VAT and tax deferrals, introducing cash grants of up to £25,000 for small companies and covering the cost of statutory sick pay."We're working with the financial services sector to ensure that companies feel the full benefits from this support."